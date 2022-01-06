Can You Stream the Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers on Hulu?

On Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Philadelphia Flyers face the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the game won’t stream on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Philadelphia, can you stream the Pens vs. Flyers on Hulu?

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

While in most cases, Penguins regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Philadelphia and the Pittsrbugh without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Pens/Flyers with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a Hulu Live TV.

The Pittsburgh Penguins will have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Flyers will have six.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.