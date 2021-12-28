Can You Stream the San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coytoes on Hulu?

On Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST, the San Jose Sharks face the Arizona Coyotes. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Bay Area, can you stream the Sharks vs. Coyotes on Hulu?

San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes

While in most cases, Sharks and Coytoes regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in Arizona and the Bay Area without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Sharks/Coyotes with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The San Jose Sharks will each have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Coyotes will have eight.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.