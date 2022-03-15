Can You Stream the San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers on Hulu?

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the San Jose Sharks face the Florida Panthers. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area, can you stream the Sharks vs. Panthers with a subscription to Hulu?

San Jose Sharks vs. Florida Panthers

Panthers and Sharks regular season games aren’t usually available on Hulu, since they are on Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Bay Area, but this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in South Florida and the Bay Area without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Rangers/Sharks with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The San Jose Sharks will have seven games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Panthers will have eight.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.