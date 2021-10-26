 Skip to Content
Can You Stream the San Jose Sharks vs. Nashville Predators on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

On Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT, the Nashville Predators face the San Jose Sharks. While you can’t watch it on NBC Sports California or Bally Sports South, can you watch the Sharks/Predators with a Hulu subscription?

Nashville Predators vs. San Jose Sharks

While you can’t watch Predators/Sharks with other Live TV Streaming Services, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Los Angeles and Dallas without local blackouts.

The Nashville Predators will have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Sharks will have seven telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hulu Originals + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $6.99
Includes: ESPN+

