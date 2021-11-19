Can You Stream the Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche on Hulu?

On Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the Colorado Avalanche. While the game won’t stream on ROOT Sports Northwest and Altitude, can you stream the Kraken/Avalanche with Hulu?

Seattle Kraken vs. Colorado Avalanche

While in most cases, Kraken and Avalanche games aren’t available on Hulu – this game is only available on Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Seattle and Denver without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Kraken/Avalanche with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Seattle Kraken will have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Avalanche will have four telecasts on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.