Can You Stream the Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders on Hulu?

On Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Seattle Kraken face the New York Islanders. Since Hulu doesn’t carry MSG+ and ROOT Sports Northwest – will you be able to watch the Kraken vs. Islanders with a Hulu subscription?

Seattle Kraken vs. New York Islanders

While in most cases, Islanders and Kraken regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, but this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available inSeattle Kraken vs. Nashville Predators without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Kraken/Isles with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a Hulu Live TV.

The Seattle Kraken and New York Islanders will have each 6-8 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.