Can You Stream the St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins on Hulu?

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT, the St. Louis Blues face the Boston Bruins. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Midwest and NESN, can you stream the Bruins vs. Capitals on Hulu?

St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins

While in most cases, Bruins and Blues regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, ESPN+, and Hulu Live TV. It will be available in St. Louis and Boston without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Bruins/Blues with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a Hulu Live TV.

The Bruins and Blues will have each 5-6 games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.