Can You Stream the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on ESPN+?

Jason Gurwin

Are you ready to watch the best playoff in all of professional sports? The 2022 NHL Playoffs kicks off on May 2nd with coverage on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS. While select NHL games have streamed on ESPN+ throughout the regular season, will you be able to watch the playoffs with ESPN+?

2022 NHL Playoffs

During the NHL regular season, ESPN+ aired 75+ exclusive NHL games and included out-of-market coverage of every NHL game. Unfortunately, since most of the NHL Playoffs is airing on ESPN and ESPN2, you won’t be able to stream those games live with ESPN+.

While games will be available on-demand on ESPN+, to watch live NHL Playoff games, including those on ESPN, you will need a Live TV Streaming Service.

The good news is there are many ways to stream the NHL Playoffs for free or cheap. You can watch ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, as well as Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

While fuboTV will carry games on ESPN, they don’t carry games on TNT & TBS.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -
TBS - -
TNT - -

What is the Cheapest Way to Stream the NHL Playoffs?

The least expensive way to stream the 2022 NHL Playoffs is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF the Sling TV Orange Plan, meaning you can get your first month for just $17.50. With Sling Orange, you’ll get every NHL Playoff game on TNT, TBS, ESPN, & ESPN2 – from the first round, all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals.

