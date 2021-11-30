Can You Stream the Tampa Bay Lightning vs. St. Louis Blues on Hulu?

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 8:00 PM EST, the St. Louis Blues face the Tampa Bay Lightning. While the game won’t stream on Bally Sports Midwest and Bally Sports Sun, can you stream the Blues vs. Lightning on Hulu?

St. Louis Blues vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

While in most cases, Lightning and Blues regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in St. Louis and Tamps without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Blues/Lightning with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and St. Louis Blues will each have four games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.