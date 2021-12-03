Can You Stream the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Arizona Coyotes on Hulu?

On Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:30 PM EST, the Arizona Coyotes face the Vegas Golden Knights. While the game won’t stream on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain and Bally Sports Arizona, can you stream the Vegas vs. Arizona on Hulu?

Arizona Coyotes vs. Vegas Golden Knights

While in most cases, Coyotes and Golden Knights regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Arizona and Las Vegas without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Golden Knights/Coyotes with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Arizona Coyotes each have eight games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while Vegas will six games on the streaming services.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.