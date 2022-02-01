Can You Stream the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres on Hulu?
On Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST, the Vegas Golden Knights face the Buffalo Sabres. While the game won’t stream on MSG and AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, can you stream the Sabres vs. Ducks with Hulu?
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Buffalo Sabres
- When: Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST
- TV: Hulu and ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu
While in most cases, Golden Knights and Sabres games aren’t available on Hulu – this game is only available on Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Las Vegas and and Buffalo without local blackouts.
While you can’t watch Sabres/Ducks with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with Hulu + Live TV.
The Vegas Golden Knights will have six games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Sabres will have eight telecasts on the streaming services.
If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.
You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.
