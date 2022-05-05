 Skip to Content
Can You Stream the Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers TNT Playoff Games on fuboTV?

Jason Gurwin

While the first game of the series was on ESPN2, the Washington Capitals vs. Florida Panthers switch over to TBS for Game 2 and Game 3. But can you stream this game on fuboTV?

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals

If you live outside of Washington, you won’t be able to stream the Panthers/Capitals since the game is on TBS, which is not carried by fuboTV.

The good news is, if you live in Washington, you will still be able to watch the Capitals/Panthers. That’s because during the first round, you will be able to watch every game on NBC Sports Washington, which is carried by fuboTV.

If you live in Florida however, you will either need TBS or Bally Sports Florida to watch the game, neither of which are available with Fubo. If you are a Panthers fan, you best option is a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, which carries both TBS and Bally Sports Florida.

You can also stream it on TBS with Sling TV, which is offering 50% OFF Your First Month of Service, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

