Can You Stream the Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on Hulu?

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Washington Capitals face the Pittsburgh Penguins. While the game won’t stream on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh and NBC Sports Washington, can you stream the Capitals vs. Penguins on Hulu?

Washington Capitals vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

While in most cases, Penguins regular season games aren’t available on Hulu, this game is only available to those with Hulu and ESPN+. That’s because this is one of 75 games that will be airing exclusively on Hulu, Hulu Live TV, and ESPN+. It will be available in Washington and Pittsburgh without local blackouts.

While you can’t watch Capitals/Penguins with other Live TV Streaming Services, like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV, you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

The Washington Capitals will have five games exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu this season, while the Penguins will have eight telecasts.

If you want even more hockey this season, you will want a subscription to ESPN+.

You will also get 1,000+ out-of-market games, which have shifted from NHL.TV to ESPN+ at no extra charge. You can watch it included in your subscription to ESPN+, which is available for $6.99 a month or $69.99 a year.