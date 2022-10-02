 Skip to Content
Can You Stream Vikings vs. Saints London Game on Amazon Prime Video?

Jason Gurwin

While Amazon Prime Video has simulcast most NFL Network ganes in the past, you won’t be able to watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings on Amazon Prime Video.

For this special London game, you will only be able to watch it exclusively on NFL Network; which you can stream with a 50% Off a Subscription to Sling TV's Blue Plan.

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings

How Can I Stream Saints/Vikings on NFL Network?

Fortunately, there are plenty of options to access New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings on NFL Network with a Live TV Streaming Service. NFL Network is available on Sling TVth a 7-Day Free Trial. It is also available on Sling TV, which offers your first month for $17.50, along with Hulu Live TV, which has TBD.

fuboTV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11).

The least expensive way to stream NFL Network is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get Sling TV Blue Plan for just $17.50 for your First Month. With Sling Blue, you’ll get the Saints vs. Vikings game on NFL Network, along with in select markets NFL on Fox and Sunday Night Football on NBC.

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NFL games CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone (+$11). They now add The Disney Bundle, including ESPN+, at no extra charge.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial $20 OFF 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $35 $35 $64.99
CBS - -
Fox -
NBC -
ABC - -
ESPN - -
NFL Network - -
NFL RedZone - ^ $11 ^ $10 - ^ $11 ^ $11
