Can You Watch 2021 NBA Finals on ABC on Sling TV?

Jason Gurwin

Tonight, the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns and Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks open the 2021 NBA Finals on ABC. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch the 2021 NBA Finals with your .

The 2021 NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

  • When: Starting Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9 pm ET
  • TV ABC/ESPN3
  • Stream: Watch with
Normally $35

Fortunately, the 2021 NBA Finals will be simulcast on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan, you can still watch game without the need of an antenna. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

AT&T TV fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $64.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN3 - - - -

Sling TV has a special promotion, where you can stream the entire NBA Finals on Sling TV for essentially free. New subscribers can get your if you sign-up through The Streamable.

Get $10 Back
