Can You Watch 2021 NBA Finals on ABC on Sling TV?

Tonight, the Western Conference Champion Phoenix Suns and Eastern Conference Champion Milwaukee Bucks open the 2021 NBA Finals on ABC. While Sling TV doesn’t carry ABC, you can still watch the 2021 NBA Finals with your Sling TV subscription .

The 2021 NBA Finals: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Phoenix Suns

When: Starting Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 9 pm ET

TV ABC/ESPN3

Stream: Watch with a Sling TV subscription

Fortunately, the 2021 NBA Finals will be simulcast on ESPN3, which means that if you subscribe to Sling TV Orange Plan, you can still watch game without the need of an antenna. If by chance you don’t get access to ABC in your local market with fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV, you can also stream the game on ESPN3.

Sling TV has a special promotion, where you can stream the entire NBA Finals on Sling TV for essentially free. New subscribers can get your first month for just $10, plus a $10 Amazon Gift Card if you sign-up through The Streamable.