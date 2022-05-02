Can You Watch 2022 NHL Playoffs on DIRECTV STREAM?

If you’re looking to stream the 2022 NHL Playoffs, there are plenty ways to watch it. But, will you be able to watch it with your subscription to DIRECTV STREAM?

2022 NHL Playoffs

When it comes to streaming the 2022 NHL Playoffs, every game will air nationally on either ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, or TBS. During the first round of the NHL Playoffs, in addition to the national telecast, the games will stream on your local RSN. This makes DIRECTV STREAM one the best options to stream the NHL Playoffs.

While you can choose to watch the games on ESPN/TNT with your DIRECTV STREAM subscription, you can also watch them with your local announcers during the first round on your local RSN.

They are the only service with Altitude (Colorado Avalanche), Bally Sports Sun (Tampa Bay Lightning), Bally Sports Florida (Florida Panthers). Bally Sports South (Carolina Hurricanes), Bally Sports North (Minnesota Wild), Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis Blues), Bally Sports West (Los Angeles Kings), Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas Stars), and Bally Sports Southeast (Nashville Predators).

They also offer MSG (New York Rangers), NESN (Boston Bruins), and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins).

Is There a Cheaper Way to Stream the NHL Playoffs?

The least expensive way to stream the 2022 NHL Playoffs is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF the Sling TV Orange Plan, meaning you can get your first month for just $17.50. With Sling Orange, you’ll get every NHL Playoff game on TNT, TBS, ESPN, & ESPN2 – from the first round, all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals.