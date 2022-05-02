Can You Watch 2022 NHL Playoffs on fuboTV?

For NHL fans, fuboTV has been a staple for streaming sports. But when it comes to streaming the 2022 NHL Playoffs, how does it stack up?

2022 NHL Playoffs

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

When it comes to streaming the 2022 NHL Playoffs, every game will air nationally on either ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, or TBS. Unfortunately for hockey fans, fuboTV doesn’t carry TNT or TBS, which means you will miss about half of the games including either the Eastern or Western Conference Finals.

During the first round of the NHL Playoffs, in addition to the national telecast, the games will stream on your local RSN. While fuboTV doesn’t carry Bally Sports, they are one of the only options to stream MSG (Rangers), NESN (Bruins), and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Penguins). This means during the first round, you can watch the games with your local announcers.

If you’re looking for a different way to stream the game, you can watch it with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. All of the services carry all the major channels that carry NHL games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

Is There a Cheaper Way to Stream the NHL Playoffs?

The least expensive way to stream the 2022 NHL Playoffs is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF the Sling TV Orange Plan, meaning you can get your first month for just $17.50. With Sling Orange, you’ll get every NHL Playoff game on TNT, TBS, ESPN, & ESPN2 – from the first round, all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals.