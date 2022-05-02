 Skip to Content
Can You Watch 2022 NHL Playoffs on Hulu?

Jason Gurwin

It’s the start of the 2022 NHL Playoffs. With the entire NHL Playoffs airing on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, TBS, and ABC, can you watch it with a a subscription to Hulu?

2022 NHL Playoffs

While a basic Hulu subscription won’t carry the 2022 NHL Playoffs, you will be able to stream every NHL playoff game with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. While the service no longer offers a free trial, it does now include Disney+, ESPN+, and an Unlimited DVR at no extra charge.

While Hulu + Live TV normally costs $69.99 per month, for a limited time new Hulu + Live TV subscribers can get a $35 Amazon Gift Card when they sign-up for their first month of service through The Streamable.

If you’ve already tried Hulu and are looking for a different way to stream the game, you can watch it with a a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM, along with Sling TV, fuboTV (no TNT), and YouTube TV.

What NHL Playoffs Games Can You Stream Online?

Hulu Live TV offers all the major channels that carry NHL games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial 50% OFF Sign Up
$69.99 $69.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
ESPN - -
ESPN2 - -
TBS - -
TNT - -

Is There a Cheaper Way to Stream the NHL Playoffs?

The least expensive way to stream the 2022 NHL Playoffs is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF the Sling TV Orange Plan, meaning you can get your first month for just $17.50. With Sling Orange, you’ll get every NHL Playoff game on TNT, TBS, ESPN, & ESPN2 – from the first round, all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals.

