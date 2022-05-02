Can You Watch 2022 NHL Playoffs on Sling TV?

While Sling TV does offer NHL games, will you be able to stream every game of the 2022 NHL Playoffs when they kick off tonight?

2022 NHL Playoffs

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

If you’re looking to stream the entire 2022 NHL Playoffs, you’re in luck. Fortunately, Sling TV carries ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS – which you will need to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

You can get all those channels with the Sling TV Orange Plan, which they are currently offering 50% OFF Your First Month. That means you can stream the first month of the NHL Playoffs for just $17.50, which is cheaper than any other service.

What NHL Playoffs Games Can You Stream with Sling TV?

Sling TV offers all the major channels that carry NHL games on ESPN, ESPN2, TNT, and TBS.

For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF the Sling TV Orange Plan, meaning you can get your first month for just $17.50. With Sling Orange, you’ll get every NHL Playoff game on TNT, TBS, ESPN, & ESPN2 – from the first round, all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals.