Can You Watch 2022 NHL Playoffs on YouTube TV?

While YouTube TV airs NHL games throughout the regular season, will you be able to watch 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with your subscription?

2022 NHL Playoffs

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

While there are no streams of the NHL Playoffs available on YouTube, since it is airing on ESPN, ESPN2, TBS, and TNT, you will be able to stream it with a subscription to YouTube TV, which is $64.99 a month.

Just like YouTube TV, there are plenty of way to stream the NHL Playoffs. You can watch it on DIRECTV STREAM with a 5-Day Free Trial, or with other services like Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV (no TNT).

Is There a Cheaper Way to Stream the NHL Playoffs?

The least expensive way to stream the 2022 NHL Playoffs is a subscription to Sling TV. For a limited time, you can get 50% OFF the Sling TV Orange Plan, meaning you can get your first month for just $17.50. With Sling Orange, you’ll get every NHL Playoff game on TNT, TBS, ESPN, & ESPN2 – from the first round, all the way through to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Get 50% OFF $35+ / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

Can I Watch the NHL Playoffs on My Local RSN?

During the first round of the NHL Playoffs, in addition to the national telecast, the games will stream on your local RSN. Unfortunately, that won’t be an option on YouTube TV, since they don’t carry most Regional Sports Networks including Bally Sports.

If you want to watch on your RSN with your local announcers during the first round of your playoffs, your best option is a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99+ / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get Three Months of HBO Max, Showtime, STARZ, EPIX, and Cinemax for FREE.

They are the only service with Altitude (Colorado Avalanche), Bally Sports Sun (Tampa Bay Lightning), Bally Sports Florida (Florida Panthers). Bally Sports South (Carolina Hurricanes), Bally Sports North (Minnesota Wild), Bally Sports Midwest (St. Louis Blues), Bally Sports West (Los Angeles Kings), Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas Stars), and Bally Sports Southeast (Nashville Predators).

They also offer MSG (New York Rangers), NESN (Boston Bruins), and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh (Pittsburgh Penguins).