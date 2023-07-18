Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on DIRECTV STREAM?

Lovers of the beautiful game the world over have been eagerly anticipating this week, and it has finally arrived! The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is set to begin on Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET, with games being presented in English on Fox and FS1.

DIRECTV STREAM will carry every game of the tournament in some markets, though unfortunately not all. A carriage dispute with Nexstar has caused many Nexstar-owned Fox affiliates around the United States to be pulled from the service, though DIRECTV STREAM users can still sign in with TV Everywhere credentials on the Fox Sports app to watch World Cup matches live.

If the carriage dispute caused you to ditch DIRECTV STREAM, or if you don’t have a live TV streaming service lined up to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup yet, check out your best options below and get to watching today!

Best Alternatives to DIRECTV STREAM for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

If your Fox affiliate is blacked out on DIRECTV STREAM currently, you definitely have other options to stream the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV each offer the channels needed to watch all 64 Women’s World Cup matches in major markets across the U.S.

Best Alternative to DIRECTV STREAM for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo will allow you to watch the first week of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for free, thanks to its standard seven-day free trial. When the trial ends, plans start at $85.98 per month including RSN fees. Almost every Fubo user (98%) gets access to at least one RSN, and the service also carries national sports channels like NBA TV and beIN Sports. Plus, users of the Elite plan can watch World Cup games in 4K this year!

Best Budget Streamer to Watch 2023 FIFA World Cup Games: Sling TV

Sling’s Blue plan carries FS1 in all markets, plus Fox in select cities across the U.S. If you live in one of these markets (check here to find out), you can grab a subscription to Sling Blue for as little as $25, thanks to a special offer for new customers. If you don’t get Fox with Sling Blue in your area, you’ll still see 35 World Cup matches on the service via FS1.

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a great live TV service for savvy users who want to maximize their value. This platform starts at $69.99 per month, and that price comes with a great bonus. Hulu + Live TV users get the Disney Bundle free, which means Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and live sports on ESPN+ are all factored into your service without any additional fees!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Option to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

YouTube TV’s base plan starts at $72.99 per month, and it includes Fox and FS1 in most of the biggest markets around the country. This service also offers the ability to stream in 4K, if users are willing to pay an extra $9.99 per month.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not provide the same free trial to all new customers, nor does it bundle any streaming subscriptions into its base price. It’s a serviceable option for watching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, it just can’t beat out its competitors in The Streamable’s opinion.