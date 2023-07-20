Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on ESPN or ESPN+?

There’s nothing quite like the FIFA World Cup in the sports universe. It brings hundreds of players from dozens of nations together to do what they do best, and fans can watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in English on Fox and FS1 live, or see game replays on Fox Sports 2 and Fox Soccer Plus.

ESPN is known as the worldwide leader in sports for a reason, but neither it nor ESPN+ will be hosting any World Cup matches this year. Soccer fans who are looking for something to watch on ESPN should check out the Summer Soccer Series on the channel, which will feature matches with top clubs like Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan, Real Madrid, and many more.

But to see the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries both Fox and FS1. There are several available, but which one will be the best fit for you and your World Cup viewing needs?

Best Ways to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

More high-demand cable channels than any other streamer

Limited-time offer of $10 off for the first three months 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Alternative: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Wide array of top national and regional sports networks

Stream in 4K on the Elite plan and above 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

There are a total of five live TV streaming platforms that will allow viewers to watch Women’s World Cup matches this year: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Each has its own particular strengths and weaknesses, so check them out below to see which might be right for your World Cup viewing needs!

Top Choice For Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

For the biggest selection of major cable channels offered on a [live TV service], you’ll want a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Customer awareness is necessary with this platform, as DIRECTV's current carriage dispute with Nexstar is causing Fox to go dark on the service in select markets. If this outage removes Fox from your DIRECTV service. That means you’ll have to grab a digital antenna, either here or at your local electronics store to watch games on Fox.

New customers get a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM, after which the service normally starts at $74.99 plus taxes and fees. But a special, limited-time offer from the company means that new users can now take $10 off their first month of service, in addition to the free trial.

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Sports addicts who simply can’t get enough should check out Fubo if they want to see the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The service offers a seven-day free trial, after which plans start at $85.98 per month. For that price, you’ll get a wide array of national sports channels like NFL Network, at least one regional sports network, and every game of the World Cup on Fox and FS1. If you upgrade to the Elite plan or higher, you can even see games in 4K from within the Fubo interface!

Best Budget Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sling TV

Sling TV may not offer a free trial, but it is giving all new users the chance to save $15 off their first monthly bill, no matter which plan they sign up for. Sling’s Blue plan carries both Fox and FS1, so it’s the way to go for potential Sling customers.

The trick with Sling is that it only offers Fox in select markets across the country, which is the only factor that knocks it this far down the list. If you have an antenna that receives your local Fox station, you can start streaming for as little as $25 and watch all 35 World Cup contests on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription.

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

If you’ve been looking for a live TV platform that offers free premium streaming services included in the price, Hulu + Live TV has your back. This service starts at $69.99 per month, and all major markets will get Fox and FS1 in their area.

The real bonus with Hulu + Live TV is the inclusion of the Disney Bundle in the price. Hulu + Live TV subscriptions offer free access to Disney+, on-demand Hulu, and ESPN+, making this service a powerful combination of sports and entertainment.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Option to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month, and offers both Fox and FS1. Customers can even sign up for the 4K Plus add-on for $9.99 per month, and watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches in Ultra-High-Definition 4K if they desire.

So why is YouTube TV in last place on this list? The service doesn’t offer the same quality of extras that others can. No discounted monthly rate, no uniform free trial that all new customers get, and no bonus streaming services thrown into the cost of your subscription.