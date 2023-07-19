Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Fubo?

Get your best soccer chants ready, because the World Cup is here! The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 20. English-language broadcasts of live games will be handled by Fox and FS1, while FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus will air next-day replays of matches.

Sports addicts who simply can’t get enough should check out Fubo if they want to see the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The service offers a seven-day free trial, after which plans start at $85.98 per month. For that price, you’ll get a wide array of entertainment and news channels, at least one regional sports network, and every game of the World Cup on Fox and FS1. If you upgrade to the Elite plan or higher, you can even see games in 4K from within the Fubo interface!

If you’re still looking for a live TV streaming service and aren’t sure if Fubo is right for you, you’re in luck. There are four more live TV services available that will be carrying the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in some capacity, so check below to see which might be right for you!

Best Ways to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Fubo may be a sports-lovers’ dream, but it’s hardly the only way to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry the channels needed to watch the World Cup in at least some markets, and a few of them have limited-time offers for new customers!

Top Choice for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

It’s not just the five-day free trial that makes DIRECTV STREAM our top pick for watching the World Cup this year. It’s also the limited-time offer of $10 off for three months for new subscribers and the fact that DIRECTV STREAM has more of the most in-demand cable channels than any other live TV service.

If you’re looking into DIRECTV STREAM, you should be aware that Fox is blacked out on the service in many markets, thanks to a carriage dispute with Nexstar. If your station is still affected, you can still watch the 29 World Cup games on Fox with a digital antenna, and see the other 35 on FS1, which is not affected by the dispute.

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

There’s no free trial with Hulu + Live TV, but you’ll still get free stuff by choosing this service. Plans start at $69.99 per month, and users will get Fox and FS1 no matter which one they pick. The biggest benefit with Hulu + Live TV isn’t hidden in its channel lineup, however; users get the Disney Bundle thrown in free with their subscription, so you’ll be streaming Disney+ and ESPN+ instantly with a Hulu + Live TV account.

Best Budget-Friendly Way to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sling TV

Sling TV would be a lot higher on this list if its Blue plan offered Fox in every market in the U.S. Unfortunately it does not, so users will have to be sure that Sling Blue carries Fox in their area before signing up. The good news is, Sling Blue does have FS1 nationwide.

The better news is that Sling is offering new users $15 off their first month's subscription for a limited time. If you’ve got Fox in your area, you could be streaming the World Cup for as little as $25 with Sling!

Last Choice for Streaming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

The final option for streaming the World Cup in its entirety this year is YouTube TV. This service starts at $72.99 per month, and includes an optional 4K Plus add-on for $9.99 per month, allowing users to watch World Cup matches in 4K.

It’s last on The Streamable’s list because it doesn’t have all the bonuses you’ll get with other services. No special introductory rate, and no free streaming services bundled into your price. It’s a definite option to watch the World Cup from start to finish, it just can’t beat out its competitors in our eyes.