Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Hulu + Live TV?

Is your watch party ready to go? If not, you don’t have much time left to plan! The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET, live from its host countries of Australia and New Zealand. Games will air live on Fox and FS1, with next-day replays available on FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus.

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent choice for watching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The service carries both Fox and FS1, and it even comes with access to Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and ESPN+ included in the $69.99 monthly subscription rate.

If you’re not signed up for Hulu + Live TV or any live TV streaming service yet and you’d like to know all your options, keep reading! There are several services available for cord-cutters that will show all 64 games of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, and we’ll make it easy to find the right one for you.

Best Ways to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup being shown on Fox and FS1 means that most of the top live TV services will get access to games. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Sling TV, and YouTube TV all carry both channels in at least some markets; check below to see which will be the best fit for you!

Best Choice to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

Even though DIRECTV’s carriage dispute with Nexstar has caused Fox stations in several U.S. markets to go dark, DIRECTV STREAM is still our top choice for watching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Users affected by the outage can grab a digital antenna here or at a local retailer, and ensure they don’t miss any of the 29 World Cup matches airing on Fox.

DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable entertainment, news, and sports channels than any other live TV service. After a five-day free trial, plans usually start at $74.99, but a limited-time deal offer from the company means new users get $10 off their first three months of service.

Second-Best Option to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Fubo

Fubo is the top live TV service for sports fanatics. It offers national sports channels like ESPN, FS1, NFL Network, MLB Network, NBA TV, and more, on top of the standard offerings of entertainment and news networks. It also carries a huge variety of regional sports networks (RSNs), depending on which market a customer lives in.

Prices start at $85.98 after a seven-day free trial, a figure which includes the RSN fee most customers will have to pay. But if you decide to step up to the Elite plan, you can watch every game of the World Cup in Ultra-High-Definition 4K!

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sling TV

Sling TV may not offer a free trial, but it is giving all new users the chance to save $15 off their first monthly bill, no matter which plan they sign up for. Sling’s Blue plan carries both Fox and FS1, so it’s the way to go for potential Sling customers.

The trick with Sling is that it only offers Fox in select markets across the country, which is the only factor that knocks it this far down the list. If you have an antenna that receives your local Fox station, you can save $15 off your first month's bill and watch all 35 World Cup contests on FS1 with a Sling Blue subscription.

Last Option for Streaming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers users in most major markets both Fox and FS1. The service also features what it calls the 4K Plus add-on, which gives customers the opportunity to watch select content (including World Cup matches) in 4K.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not offer a uniform free trial to all new customers, nor does it come with special introductory offers. There are no free streaming platforms bundled into your YouTube TV subscription either, which is why it brings up the tail position on our list.