Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Max?

The best women’s soccer players in the entire world are in Australia and New Zealand for the next month, as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup gets underway! English-language broadcasting duties of live games will fall to Fox and FS1, and replays will be shown on FS2 and Fox Soccer Plus.

Sadly, none of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be available to stream on Max. Max’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (link: https://thestreamable.com/news/turner-broadcasting-the-likely-winners-of-us-mens-and-womens-soccer-broadcasting-rights text: does show U.S. Soccer (both men’s and women’s teams) on its Turner channels, with games occasionally streaming on Max as well. However, WBD’s deal with U.S. Soccer does not include the rights to stream any World Cup matches.

To see those, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox and FS1. There are several to choose from, so keep reading to discover which will be the perfect fit for your World Cup-watching needs!

Best Ways to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

More high-demand cable channels than any other streamer

Limited-time offer of $10 off for the first three months 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Alternative: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Wide array of top national and regional sports networks

Stream in 4K on the Elite plan and above 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

There are five live TV services that offer both Fox and FS1 in some markets across the United States: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Keep reading for the pros and cons of each service, including some special deals that are limited-time offers!

Top Choice for Streaming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

It’s important to note when discussing DIRECTV STREAM that a carriage dispute between DIRECTV and Nexstar, which owns dozens of Fox stations across the U.S., has caused those stations to go dark for DIRECTV customers. If this affects you, you can still watch games on Fox with a digital antenna.

Despite this issue, DIRECTV STREAM is still our top choice for watching this year’s Women’s World Cup. A five-day free trial is just the tip of the iceberg, as users can also take $10 off their service for the first three months they’re signed up for a limited time. DIRECTV STREAM offers more of the top cable channels available than any service on the market, which gives the service incredible value at a base price of $74.99 per month and up (not including taxes, fees, or discounts).

Best Alternative for Streaming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Fubo

Fubo is one of the best live TV services on the market for sports fans. It carries both national channels like ESPN and regional sports networks (RSNs), and 98% of customers will get at least one RSN in their market. Fubo’s plans start at $85.98 including the RSN fee after a seven-day free trial, but should you upgrade to the Elite plan, you can watch all 64 matches of this year’s World Cup in 4K in Fubo’s interface!

Best Bundled Choice for Users Who Love Entertainment and Sports to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

There’s no need to decide between sports and entertainment. With Hulu + Live TV, customers can have both! This service carries Fox and FS1, plus ESPN and a wealth of popular cable channels starting at $69.99 per month. Hulu + Live TV includes full access to the Disney Bundle with subscriptions, so users can watch Marvel and Star Wars content on Disney+, more live sports on ESPN+ and Hulu originals for no extra cost.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Choice for Users on a Budget to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sling TV

If Sling TV offered Fox in more markets across the U.S., it would be a big-time riser on this list. As it stands, Fox is only available on Sling Blue in select areas, which is why it tumbles to fourth despite a pretty fantastic limited-time offer to new subscribers.

New Sling customers can take $15 off their first month's subscription if they sign up now. If you’ve got Fox on Sling in your area, you can watch the entire 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for as low as $25 with this deal!

Last Choice for Streaming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

YouTube TV’s base price is $72.99, and the service carries Fox and FX in major markets everywhere. Users who want to stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup games in 4K can do so through YouTube TV, which offers the 4K Plus add-on for $9.99 per month.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not offer all new customers the same free trial, nor does it have any discounts running currently. It also does not come with premium streaming services included in your price, which puts it behind all of its competitors on this list.