Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Paramount+?

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is about to begin! Soccer fans in every country around the world have been patiently (or impatiently) awaiting kickoff, which takes place Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Fox, which is teaming with FS1 for all English-language broadcasts of the World Cup in 2023.

That means there won’t be any World Cup action to watch on Paramount+ this time around. Paramount+ does offer UEFA Champions League, Serie A, and more to its streaming customers, as well as the free Golazo Network with even more soccer coverage, but it won’t have matches from the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

To see those, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers Fox and FS1! Check below to see your options along those lines, and compare them to find the perfect fit for you.

Best Choices for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Top Choice: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

More top cable channels than any other live TV service

Wide array of national and regional sports channels

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV all carry both Fox and FS1 in at least some markets, and each one has its own pluses and minuses that users should be aware of before committing their hard-earned dollars to a subscription! Keep reading to get all the details you’ll need to make an informed choice for watching the Women’s World Cup this year.

Top Choice For Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

As the live TV streamer with the most top cable channels on the market, DIRECTV STREAM is an excellent value buy. The service offers new customers a five-day free trial, and for a limited time $10 off their first month of service in addition. After the trial and the discount, plans start at $74.99 per month plus taxes and fees.

One very important fact about DIRECTV STREAM to keep in mind is its current carriage dispute with Nexstar. That has led Fox to be blocked on DIRECTV STREAM in many markets, but fortunately, users of the service can still sign into the Fox Sports app with TV Everywhere credentials to watch World Cup matches live.

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo is the best way for sports nuts to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. After a seven-day free trial, this service’s plans start at $85.98, but that price includes the regional sports network fee most customers will have to pay. In exchange, users will get access to Bally Sports RSNs, and many other national and regional sports channels. Plus, users who upgrade to the Elite tier will be able to watch World Cup games in 4K this year!

Best Budget Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sling TV

Sling TV would be much higher on this list if Sling Blue offered Fox in every market. It doesn’t, but Sling is giving new customers $15 off the first month no matter where they live, so it’s still worth at least checking out.

Users of Sling Blue who don’t get Fox in their market will still be able to watch FS1, so 35 of the 64 total matches in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be on the service in every Sling Blue market.

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is an amazing choice for customers who love entertainment and sports together. Plans start at $69.99, but that price includes the Disney Bundle. That means users who sign up will get dozens of live TV channels, plus on-demand entertainment from Disney+ and Hulu, and even more live sports via ESPN+.

Last Option to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month, and offers both Fox and FS1. Customers can even sign up for the 4K Plus add-on for $9.99 per month, and watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches in Ultra-High-Definition 4K if they desire.

So why is YouTube TV in last place on this list? The service doesn’t offer the same quality of extras that others can. No discounted monthly rate, no uniform free trial that all new customers get, and no bonus streaming services thrown into the cost of your subscription.