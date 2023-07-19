Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Peacock?

World Cup fever is gripping the globe! The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins on Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m., live from Australia and New Zealand. The hotly-anticipated tournament will be broadcast live on Fox and FS1 in English this year, the same as the men’s tournament in 2022.

Just like the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Women’s World Cup will be available to stream in Spanish on Peacock. English-language commentary will not be available on the service, but Spanish-speaking customers (or those who don’t mind watching commentary in Spanish) can find all matches of the FIFA Women’s World Cup available to stream live.

If you don’t happen to speak Spanish, or if you simply want more options for watching the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, check below! There are several live TV streaming services that carry Fox and FS1, so browse them below to see which might be right for you!

Best Choices for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Top Choice: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

More top cable channels than any other live TV service

Limited-time offer of $10 off per month 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Alternative: Fubo Five-day free trial

Wide array of national and regional sports channels

Stream in 4K on the Elite plan 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

There are a total of five live TV streaming platforms that will allow viewers to watch Women’s World Cup matches this year: DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. Each has its own particular strengths and weaknesses, so check them out below to see which might be right for your World Cup viewing needs!

Top Choice For Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is a great pick for users who want to get amazing value from their live TV streamer. The service comes with a five-day free trial, and is currently offering new customers $10 off their first month of service as well. After the trial and the discount, plans start at $74.99 per month plus taxes and fees.

If you’re considering DIRECTV STREAM, it’s important to note that Fox is blacked out in many markets across the United States temporarily. Thankfully, DIRECTV STREAM provides its users with TV Everywhere credentials to select apps including Fox Sports, meaning customers can still stream World Cup games airing on Fox live.

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Sports Fanatics: Fubo

If free trials and lots of sports channels are your thing, Fubo could be perfect for you. It comes with a seven-day free viewing period, after which plans start at $85.98 per month, factoring in the regional sports network fee that the vast majority of users will have to pay. But that fee unlocks a wide variety of RSNs depending on location, and Fubo users can also enjoy national sports channels like NFL Network, MLB Network, and NBA TV.

Best Budget Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sling TV

Sling TV is a good choice for users in markets that offer Fox on the Sling Blue plan. Not all users in every city will get Fox with Sling Blue, but the company is offering $15 off the first month for all new customers, no matter which market they live in! Sling’s Blue plan also comes with FS1, so users in every market will be able to see 35 of the 64 total World Cup matches on TV this year.

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

Users who like getting freebies will want to take a close look at Hulu + Live TV. It carries FS1 and Fox standard, but the real bonus with this service is the free Disney Bundle. Hulu + Live TV grants users Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and live sports on ESPN+ at no extra charge when they sign up at $69.99 per month!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Option to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month, and offers both Fox and FS1. Customers can even sign up for the 4K Plus add-on for $9.99 per month, and watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches in Ultra-High-Definition 4K if they desire.

So why is YouTube TV in last place on this list? The service doesn’t offer the same quality of extras that others can. No discounted monthly rate, no uniform free trial that all new customers get, and no bonus streaming services thrown into the cost of your subscription.