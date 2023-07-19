Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Prime Video?

The FIFA Women’s World Cup is one of the top sporting events in the entire globe. It brings competitors from dozens of nations together in the spirit of friendship and competition, and the 2023 edition begins on Thursday, July 20 on Fox and FS1.

Although Prime Video is the home of national broadcasts of “Thursday Night Football,” the WNBA’s Seattle Storm, and even some mixed martial arts bouts, it doesn’t carry any of the other kinds of football just yet. For 2023, there are no plans to show any FIFA Women’s World Cup matches on Prime Video.

To see the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup from start to finish, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers Fox and FS1. The good news in that regard is you’ll have multiple options to choose from, so check for more details below and get your World Cup watch parties sorted out!

Best Choices for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Top Choice: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

More top cable channels than any other live TV service

Limited-time offer of $10 off per month 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Alternative: Fubo Five-day free trial

Wide array of national and regional sports channels

Stream in 4K on the Elite plan 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV are the five live TV streamers that will offer the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in some capacity. To find out what you can watch on which service, keep scrolling and get all the information necessary to make an informed choice that fits with your budgetary and entertainment needs!

Top Choice For Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

For the biggest selection of major cable channels offered on a live TV service, you’ll want a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Buyer awareness is needed in this instance, as DIRECTV's current carriage dispute with Nexstar is causing Fox to go dark on the service in select markets. If this outage removes Fox from your DIRECTV service, you can still watch World Cup games on the channel live using TV Everywhere credentials to log into the Fox Sports app.

New customers get a five-day free trial to DIRECTV STREAM, after which the service normally starts at $74.99 plus taxes and fees. But a special, limited-time offer from the company means that new users can now take $10 off their first month of service, in addition to the free trial.

Best Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo is the perfect way for sports junkies to watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. After a seven-day free trial, this service’s plans start at $85.98, but that price includes the regional sports network fee most customers will have to pay. In exchange, users will get access to Bally Sports RSNs, and many other national and regional sports channels. Plus, customers who upgrade to the Elite tier will be able to watch World Cup games in 4K this year!

Best Budget Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Sling TV

If only Sling TV offered Fox in every market on one of its plans, it would be competing with DIRECTV STREAM for the top spot on this list. Unfortunately, Fox is only available with Sling Blue in select markets across the United States.

If you’re lucky enough to live in one of these places, Sling is offering all new users $15 off their first month of service. That means you could be streaming the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for as little as $25, so check with Sling to see if Fox is available in your area now!

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a terrific option for users who love bundling sports and entertainment into the ultimate fan experience. Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99, but your monthly subscription includes the Disney Bundle, in addition to both Fox and FS1 in major markets. That means customers will get every 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup match, and Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and even more live sports via ESPN+.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Option to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

YouTube TV’s base price is $72.99 per month, and users in most markets will get both Fox and FS1 with their subscription. This service also offers the 4K Plus add-on, which will grant users the ability to stream World Cup matches in crystal-clear Ultra-High-Def 4K.

Unfortunately, YouTube TV does not have any discounts for new customers, or uniform free trials that all new members get access to. It also doesn’t have any free streaming services attached in the base price, which is why it falls to last place on our list.