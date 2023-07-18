Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on Sling TV?

The kickoff of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is nearly here! The prestigious soccer tournament gets underway starting Thursday, July 20 at 3 a.m. ET on Fox and FS1, live from host countries Australia and New Zealand.

Sling TV is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services available, and it carries Fox in its Blue channel package in select markets! The Blue package also offers FS1, so check here to see if you’re in an area where you get Fox with a Sling subscription. If so, you can watch the FIFA Women’s World Cup for as little as $25 thanks to a limited-time offer.

If Fox isn’t available on Sling in your area, you can still watch the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on a number of different live TV services. Check below to see which might be the best fit for you!

Best Choices to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Top Alternative to Sling TV for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first month for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Pick for Sports Addict to Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Fubo Seven-day free trial

Large array of national and regional sports networks 7-Day Free Trial $85.98 / month fubo.tv

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sling TV is not the only live TV streamer carrying the World Cup this year. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV each offer the channels needed to watch every World Cup match from start to finish!

Top Alternative to Sling TV For Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: DIRECTV STREAM

The Streamable’s best option for users who don’t get Fox with Sling in their area would be to check out DIRECTV STREAM. The service comes with a five-day free trial, and is currently offering new customers $10 off their first month of service as well.

Users looking at DIRECTV STREAM should be aware that Fox is blacked out in many markets across the United States temporarily. But a DIRECTV STREAM account will provide you with TV Everywhere credentials, allowing you to stream games shown on Fox with the Fox Sports app.

Best Alternative to Sling TV for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo has plans starting at $85.98 per month after regional sports network fees, but you’ll get a huge array of sports channels for that price and a seven-day free trial. Depending on where you live, you’ll get access to one or more RSNs, plus national sports channels like NFL Network, MLB Network, and more! upgrade to the Elite plan to watch the 2023 Women’s World Cup games in Ultra-High-Definition 4K!

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

If you want to get a little extra with your live TV streaming service, Hulu + Live TV is the choice for you. Plans to this service begin at $69.99 per month, and that price gets you far more than just access to Fox and FS1. Hulu + Live TV gives subscribers free access to the Disney Bundle, which means Disney+, Hulu on-demand, and live sports on ESPN+ are at your fingertips with an account!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Last Option to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: YouTube TV

YouTube TV starts at $72.99 per month, and offers both Fox and FS1. Users can even sign up for the 4K Plus add-on for $9.99 per month, and watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches in UHD 4K if they are so inclined.

YouTube TV doesn’t offer the same free trial to all new subscribers, nor does it have extra streaming services included in its price. Those are the main reasons that it can’t climb higher on this list, despite the fact that users can watch every World Cup match in 2023 on the service.