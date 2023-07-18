Can You Watch 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup on YouTube TV?

It’s World Cup time once again! The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup begins bright and early at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 20. Fox and FS1 will handle English-language broadcasts of games, and there are plenty of options to stream the tournament as well.

One such option is YouTube TV. This service carries both Fox and FS1, and plans start at $72.99 per month. YouTube TV also offers the ability to stream games in 4K, which is an option for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup matches since they’re being broadcast by Fox. However, you’ll have to pay $9.99 per month extra for the 4K Plus add-on.

If you’d rather have 4K ability included in your subscription price, or simply want more extras than YouTube TV provides, check below! There are more options to stream the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, including some excellent deals available for a limited time!

Best Choices to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

Top Alternative to YouTube TV: DIRECTV STREAM Five-day free trial

Biggest selection of top cable and sports channels

$10 off the first month for a limited time 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Best Budget-Friendly Alternative: Sling TV Get $15 off your first month

Watch more than 35 channels for less than $50 per month First Month: Save $15 $40+ / month sling.com

How to Stream 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup

This year’s Women’s World Cup will be available via four live TV streaming services outside of YouTube TV. DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV all carry the necessary channels you’ll need to watch the World Cup; check for more details on each below!

Top Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Games to YouTube TV: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM and its limited-time offer of $10 off per month for your first month are a powerhouse of value. This service offers more top cable channels than any live TV streamer on the market, including Fox and FS1 in the base Entertainment plan.

It’s important to note that users whose Fox affiliate is owned by Nexstar will see their channel blacked out on DIRECTV STREAM for now. The good news is, DIRECTV STREAM subscribers can still sign into the Fox Sports app using TV Everywhere credentials to stream Women’s World Cup matches live!

Best Alternative to YouTube TV for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup for Sports Fanatics: Fubo

Fubo starts you off nice and easy with a seven-day free trial, so you can see the first week of the World Cup free! Plans start at $85.98 per month once the trial is over, including the regional sports network fee that 98% of Fubo subscribers must pay. The service features a huge variety of national and regional sports networks, and allows users of the Elite plan and above to watch World Cup matches in 4K!

Best Budget-Friendly Alternative for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Games to YouTube TV: Sling TV

If you live in one of the markets where Sling’s Blue plan offers Fox, you can get a full month of service for as little as $25! That’s thanks to a limited-time offer from Sling, giving new customers $15 off their first month’s subscription fee. Sling Blue also carries top entertainment channels like FX, live news from MSNBC and Fox News, and much more.

Best Streamer with Extra Services for Watching 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV offers Fox and FS1 in all markets, so you’re good to go for World Cup matches with this service. Its plans start at $69.99 per month, and though it doesn’t come with a free trial, it does have some spectacular extras attached. Hulu + Live TV subscribers get free access to the Disney Bundle with their account, so signing up will get you Disney+, Hulu on-demand and more sports with ESPN+ all at once price!