Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on ESPN+?

The annual March Madness tournament is one of the most beloved live sporting events in the United States. Every year, 64 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball teams battle it out in the tournament to determine who will be named the national champion.

ESPN+ offers thousands of live sports events every year, so you’d be forgiven for wondering if you can watch the 2023 March Madness tournament this year. Although the ESPN family of networks will serve as home to the 2023 NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball tournament, it will not host any of the games from the Men’s tournament.

To see all 67 games of the NCAA tournament this year, you’ll need access to a live TV streaming service. March Madness games will play on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV this year, so you’ll need a service that carries all four channels. There are a few options for you to watch each game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament, check below for our recommendations!

Top Pick to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels

Best Alternative Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each game on one service, plus get more major live cable channels than any other live TV streamer

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

If you’re a cord cutter who left pay TV behind because of the high costs and inscrutable long-term contracts, there are several options to stream every game of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. You’ll need a service that gives you the chance to watch CBS, TBS,TNT and truTV, which will all air games from the competition this year. There are three options that carry all four channels: DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. We’ll give pros and cons for each, but none of them is our top choice; for details on that, check below!

Top Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

If you’re a cord cutter, price was probably a big factor in your decision to leave cable/satellite. Given that, you’re probably looking for a cheap way to stream this year’s March Madness tournament, even if it calls for a little creativity. Your first step should be to sign up for Sling TV. There’s no free trial, but the service is currently offering a 50% discount off the first month for new subscribers, making your March subscription $20.

Sling’s Orange plan carries TNT, TBS and truTV, but not CBS. For that, your next step should be to sign up for [Paramount + $] Premium. That service normally costs $9.99 per month, but for a limited time you can get a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE, which will grant you access to a livestream of your local CBS affiliate That means that for a grand total of $20 you’ll get a full month of Sling TV and Paramount+ ad-free, enabling you to watch all 67 games of the 2023 March Madness tournament.

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is another fantastic choice for potential March Madness watchers. The service gives you a five-day free trial, and every plan offers the four channels you’ll need to watch tournament games. Plus, new subscribers currently get $10 off their subscription price per month for three months.

That means for $64.99 and up, you can watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s basketball tournament, and more major cable channels than any other live TV service if you decide to keep your subscription after five days.

A Bundle for Entertainment Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

If neither of the above options are appealing to you, perhaps a subscription to Hulu + Live TV is the ticket for you. The service definitely carries CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, and plans start at $69.99 per month. It’s a bit more expensive than DIRECTV STREAM, but your subscription will also include free access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

One Final Option: YouTube TV

There’s one other option available to watch all March Madness games this year: YouTube TV. Plans start at $64.99 per month, and the service carries all the networks you’ll need to see the tournament in its entirety.

So why is it last on the list? It’s no cheaper than DIRECTV STREAM initially, and it doesn’t offer a free trial. There are also no additional services thrown into the cost of your subscription for free. YouTube TV does offer a 4K add-on for an extra $20 per month, but since games of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tourney won’t be broadcast in 4K, that’s a feature March Madness fans won’t need anyway.