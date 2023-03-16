Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on fuboTV?

“Beware the ides of March,” the old saying goes, but NCAA basketball fans will be ignoring that message this year. The NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament starts a day later on Thursday, March 16, though two of the First Four games will be contested on Caesar’s least-favorite day.

If you want to watch all games of March Madness this year, you’re probably hoping your fuboTV subscription will see you through. After all, fuboTV is a sports-centric live TV streaming service, and carries tons of different sports channels, including Bally Sports regional sports networks.

Sadly, a fuboTV subscription will only give you access to CBS this season, so you’ll miss quite a few of the 67 total games of the tournament. To watch them all, you’ll need another live TV service, but we’ve broken down all the best options for you. Check them out below!

Top Pick to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

Best Alternative Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each game on one service, plus get more major live cable channels than any other live TV streamer

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

The March Madness tournament will spread the wealth in 2023, just like in years past, and there will be games across several different networks. You’ll need a live TV service that gives you access to CBS, TBS,TNT and truTV, which will all air games from the competition this year. There are three options that carry all four channels: DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. We’ll break down each one, as well as explain why none of them are our Top Pick below!

Top Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

If budget is the first thing on your mind when trying to find a way to watch every March Madness game in 2023, Sling TV is perfect for you. The service doesn’t offer a free trial, but new users currently get a 50% discount their first month’s subscription, making it $20 instead of the normal $40.

Sling’s Orange plan offers TNT, TBS and truTV, but not CBS. The cheapest way to access CBS is with a subscription to [Paramount + $] Premium. That service normally costs $9.99 per month, but thanks to a special offer from Paramount you can get a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE. Paramount+ Premium has a 24/7 livestream of your local CBS affiliate, so you can see the entirety of the March Madness competition for a grand total of $20 with this combo.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

If the above option doesn’t sound right for you, you’ll definitely want to look into DIRECTV STREAM. Not only do new customers get a five-day free trial, and not only will you get all four channels needed to watch the NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament this year, but right now subscribers who don’t have DIRECTV STREAM accounts get $10 off their subscription cost per month for three months.

Plans start at $64.99, and each offers all the channels you’ll need to watch March Madness. If you keep your subscription after the trial period, you’ll have access to more major live cable channels than any other service currently offers. Plus you’ll get access to a ton of live sports via a wide variety of RSNs.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

A Bundle for Entertainment Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Needing a little more entertainment value for your subscription dollars? Look no further than Hulu + Live TV. Your subscription will include CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, so you’ll be able to watch all March Madness games, and plans start at $69.99 per month. It costs a little more than some options on this list, but as a bonus your Hulu + Live TV account also includes free access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost!

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

One Final Option: YouTube TV

The last option on our list to watch every 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament game this year is by signing up for YouTube TV. With plans starting at $64.99 per month, it’s not a bad option in any way for users wanting to get a little mad this March.

So why is it last on the list? It’s no cheaper than DIRECTV STREAM initially, and it doesn’t offer a free trial. There are also no additional services thrown into the cost of your subscription for free. YouTube TV does offer a 4K add-on for an extra $20 per month, but since games of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tourney won’t be broadcast in 4K, that’s a feature March Madness fans won’t need anyway.