Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on HBO Max?

Friends and loved ones of college basketball fans across the United States are saying goodbye today, in preparation for not seeing their beloved Duke or Iowa State supporter for a while. The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament starts Thursday, March 16, and it will absorb the attention of a huge swath of Americans for a good while.

HBO Max subscribers might be wondering if their subscription will give them access to any March Madness games this year. After all, HBO’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery also owns the Turner Networks, which will carry a good portion of this year’s NCAA Men’s tournament; plus HBO Max is the streaming home of U.S. National Team soccer.

Sadly, there will be no March Madness games on HBO Max this year. The good news is, there are several live TV streaming options that offer the Turner Networks and CBS, which means that you’ll get access to all 67 games of the tournament when you sign up for one! Check below to see our recommendations.

Top Pick to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels

Best Alternative Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each game on one service, plus get more major live cable channels than any other live TV streamer

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

Cord cutters have a few different options to stream March Madness games this year. The key will be finding a service that offers CBS, TBS,TNT and truTV, all of which will all air games from the tournament in 2023. DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV each carry all the channels you’ll need, but they aren’t our Top Pick. Keep scrolling for details on that, and on the rest of your options as well.

Top Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

Sling TV should be the first stop for users who want to catch every March Madness game in 2023 and save a little money at the same time. There’s no free trial, but the service is currently offering a 50% discount off the first month for new subscribers, making your March subscription $20.

Sling’s Orange plan offers TNT, TBS and truTV, but not CBS. To get that on the cheap, you’ll want to sign up for [Paramount + $] Premium. The ad-free video-on-demand service normally costs $9.99 per month, but for a limited time you can get a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE, which gives users access to a livestream of their local CBS affiliate. That means that for a grand total of $20 you can get a full month of Sling TV and Paramount+ ad-free, enabling you to watch all 67 games of the 2023 March Madness tournament and giving you some extra entertainment to boot.

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

Two services too much of a hassle? No problem, just sign up for DIRECTV STREAM instead! The service gives new users a five-day free trial, and every plan offers the four networks you’ll need to watch March Madness games. And thanks to a special offer from DIRECTV, new subscribers currently get $10 off their subscription price per month for three months.

That means for $64.99 and up, you can watch the 2023 NCAA Men’s basketball tournament, and more major cable channels than any other live TV service if you decide to keep your subscription after five days. DIRECTV STREAM also carries regional sports networks in most markets, so if you’re a sports junkie this is definitely the best pick for you.

A Bundle for Entertainment Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

If your interest hasn’t been piqued by the options so far, perhaps Hulu + Live TV is the best call for you. Your subscription will include CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, and plans start at $69.99 per month. It’s a bit more expensive than DIRECTV STREAM right now, but the sweetener is Hulu + Live TV subscriptions include the Disney Bundle for free, so you’ll have access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as well.

One Final Option: YouTube TV

The last live TV service that offers all four channels that carry NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament games this year is YouTube TV. Plans start at $64.99 per month, and the service offers users the ability to sign up for extra services and keep them on the same monthly bill.

So why is it last on the list? YouTube TV just doesn’t offer the same freebies and extras of other live TV streamers. There’s no free trial for all new users, and there’s no extra services that come free with your subscription. YouTube TV does offer a 4K add-on for an extra $20 per month, but since games of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tourney won’t be broadcast in 4K, that’s an extra March Madness fans won’t need anyway.