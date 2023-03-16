Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Hulu + Live TV?

There’s no greater joy for college basketball fans than the annual NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament. It’s known as March Madness for a reason; any team can rise up from the humblest origins to shock the powerhouse schools of the country.

With all the pageantry of the March Madness set to begin on Thursday, March 16, Hulu + Live TV users are likely hoping they don’t have to worry about watching the tournament. If this describes you, good news! Since Hulu + Live TV carries CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV you’ll have everything you need to watch all 67 NCAA tournament games in 2023, with Disney+ and ESPN+ thrown in too.

If you’re not a Hulu + Live TV subscriber, or you are and you’re looking to make a change, keep scrolling! You have plenty of options to see whistle-to-whistle coverage of the March Madness tournament this year, and we’ve broken them all down for you!

Best Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each game on one service, plus get more major live cable channels than any other live TV streamer

Best Budget-Friendly Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

If you’re a Hulu + Live TV subscriber looking to make a switch, or if subscribing to Hulu + Live TV doesn’t appeal to you, there are two more services that will carry all four channels you’ll need to watch the entire NCAA tournament. DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV fit that bill, but there’s a secret third alternative as well. Keep scrolling to find out more!

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM comes in squarely at the top of our list for options to stream March Madness in 2023. The service offers new users get a five day free trial, plus right now customers who have never subscribed to DIRECTV STREAM can get $10 per month any subscription tier for the first three months of their service.

That means that you can sign up for as little as $64.99 per month. Each DIRECTV STREAM plan comes with all the channels you’ll need to watch all 67 tournament games. The service also offers more major cable channels than any other live TV streamer, and you’ll get a ton of movies and more live sports as well.

Best Bargain Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

Cord cutting is often prompted by budgetary concerns. If this is why you left cable behind, Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium is a fantastic option for watching March Madness this year. A special offer from Sling means you can get half off your first month's subscription if you’re a new user, and Sling’s Orange plan will have three of the four channels you’ll need to watch NCAA tourney games (TNT, TBS and truTV).

But what about CBS? That’s where Paramount+ comes in. The service’s Premium tier carries a 24/7 livestream of local CBS affiliates. Normally that will run you $9.99 per month, but new users can access a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE. That means that for just $20 total, you can get all of March Madness, plus a month to stream channels like ESPN and CNN on Sling TV, and the ad-free on-demand library of Paramount+ to watch “Top Gun: Maverick,” “1923,” and so much more.

One Final Option: YouTube TV

There’s one final service that offers all four channels needed to stream the NCAA tournament in 2023: YouTube TV. You can sign up to this service for $64.99 per month, which actually makes it less expensive than Hulu + Live TV.

The reason it can’t climb higher on our list is because it doesn’t offer the extras. YouTube TV doesn’t offer free trials to all new users, and there are no extra services that come free with your subscription. It does have an optional 4K add-on, but that costs an additional $19.99 per month, and none of this year’s March Madness tournament will be available in 4K anyway.