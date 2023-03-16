Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Paramount+?

After the Super Bowl, there is perhaps no live sporting event that receives the hype the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball tournament gets. There’s good reason for this, as the tournament bracket and annual struggle between its 68 teams make for incredibly compelling TV.

But can you stream the 2023 edition of March Madness on Paramount+? After all, the service carries a ton of live sporting events, like NFL football, UEFA Champions League soccer, and much more. Additionally, Paramount+’s Premium tier offers a live, 24/7 stream of the local CBS affiliate in a given market.

That means that Paramount+ grants access to some, but not all of the tournament’s games this year. To see every March Madness contest, you’ll need a live TV streaming service to fill in the gaps. Check below for our recommendations to see which is the best option for you!

Top Pick to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels

Best Alternative Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each game on one service, plus get more major live cable channels than any other live TV streamer

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

If you’re a Paramount+ user looking to supplement the service and watch all 67 games of the competition this year, you have some choices. The key will be finding a service that offers TBS,TNT and truTV, all of which will all air games from the tournament in 2023 in addition to CBS. DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV each carry all the channels you’ll need, but they aren’t our Top Pick. Look below for details on that, and on the rest of your choices!

Top Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

Sling TV is the best option for current Paramount+ Premium subscribers to add to watch all 2023 March Madness games. There’s no free trial, but right now new subscribers can get $20 off their first month. That means if you sign up to Sling Orange now, you’ll get access to all NCAA tournament games on TBS, TNT and truTV.

If you’re not a Paramount+ user already, or if you’re on the ad-supported basic tier, you’ll need to sign up for Paramount+ Premium to get CBS. That plan costs $9.99 per month, but for a limited time new subscribers can get a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE. So for just $20, you’ll get to stream all NCAA tournament games this year, and you’ll have a month of ad-free Paramount+ and 40 live TV channels from Sling.

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

If that all sounds like way too much work, you should consider a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM instead. That service offers a five-day free trial, plus is currently offering a special deal: new subscribers can save $10 per month for the next three months off their account.

That brings your starting cost down to $64.99 per month, as all DIRECTV STREAM plans carry the four channels you’ll need to watch all tournament games. DIRECTV STREAM also carries regional sports networks in most markets, so sports lovers of all stripes will love this service as the NBA and NHL inch closer to the playoffs.

A Bundle for Entertainment Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Still haven’t seen the service for you? Maybe you’ve been waiting for Hulu + Live TV all along. Plans start at $69.99 per month, and your account will include CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, so all NCAA tournament games will be at your fingertips. It’s a bit more expensive than DIRECTV STREAM thanks to that service’s current special offer, but the kicker is Hulu + Live TV subscriptions include the Disney Bundle for free, so you’ll have access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as well.

One Final Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the final service on our list that carries all the channels you’ll need to watch the 2023 NCAA tournament in its entirety. Plans start at $64.99 per month, meaning it’s a bit cheaper than Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV STREAM (once the current $10 savings offer for DIRECTV STREAM expires).

So why is it at the tail end of our list? YouTube TV just doesn’t offer the same freebies and extras of other live TV streamers. There are no extra streaming services included in your subscription, and there isn’t a uniform free trial offer for new users either. YouTube TV does offer a 4K add on for an extra $19.99 per month, but given that none of this year’s March Madness games will be broadcast in 4K, that shouldn’t move the needle too much.