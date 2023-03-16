Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Peacock?

Print out your bracket, and make sure you’ve got several snacks ready to hand! The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament begins Thursday, March 16, and there’s still a little time left to make last-minute preparations in your viewing arrangements.

If you’ve got Peacock as part of your subscription portfolio to enjoy all the live sports offerings on the service, you might be hoping it will offer March Madness games this year. The service carries NFL football, English Premier League soccer, tennis, cycling, WWE wrestling and much more, so why not some college roundball?

Well, thanks to existing broadcast rights deals Peacock won’t be offering any NCAA tournament games this year. They’ll air on CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV, so you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries all those channels if you want to see all 67 games of March Madness. Check below to see which services The Streamable recommends!

Best Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each game, plus get more major live cable channels than any other service

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Best Budget-Friendly Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

Cord cutters will be pleased to find they have a few different choices to stream each game of the 2023 NCAA tournament. There are three live TV streaming services that will allow you to watch the entire competition: DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all carry CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. There’s also a surprise fourth option for fans who are willing to get creative, so keep reading for details on each!

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

Our No. 1 overall seed for streaming the entire 2023 NCAA tournament is DIRECTV STREAM. This live TV streamer is offering a fantastic deal to new subscribers, which allows them to get $10 per month off their subscription price for the first three months of their service. DIRECTV STREAM also comes with a five-day free trial for all new users.

With that $10 discount, DIRECTV STREAM plans start at $64.99 per month, and each tier has all the channels you’ll need to stream every March Madness game in 2023. Once the tournament is over, you’ll still have the widest array of major cable channels offered by any live TV service at your fingertips, including a large array of regional sports networks.

Best Bargain Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

Our best budget-friendly choice for watching every single 2023 March Madness game is with a Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium. Users will want to sign up for Sling’s Orange Plan, which for a limited time costs only $20 instead of $40 for your first 30 days if you’re a new subscriber.

But Sling Orange doesn’t offer CBS, and that’s where the creativity comes in. Paramount+ Premium offers a 24/7 livestream of local CBS affiliates, so combining it with Sling is a fantastic way to see every March Madness game this year. It’s normally $9.99 per month, but new subscribers can currently get a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE to the service. That means for a grand total of $20, you’ll get all 67 NCAA tournament games, plus a month of live TV on Sling and ad-free on-demand streaming from Paramount+.

A Bundle for Entertainment Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV also carries CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, so you won’t miss a second of 2023 March Madness on the service. Plans start at $69.99 per month, so it’s a bit more expensive than some of your other options. But you get more bang for your buck on Hulu: users who sign up to Hulu + Live TV get the Disney Bundle at no additional charge. That means your subscription comes with both Disney+ and ESPN+, and Hulu’s on-demand library of original series, FX content and more.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

One Final Option: YouTube TV

There’s one more live TV service that carries each channel you’ll need to stream all NCAA tournament games this year: YouTube TV It’s got plans starting at $64.99 per month, making it a bit cheaper than Hulu + Live TV.

So how did it fall to the last place on our list? There’s just fewer extras with this service. It doesn’t offer a uniform free trial to all new customers, and you won’t be getting another video service thrown in free either. YouTube TV is the only service on this list that allows for 4K streaming, but it takes a $20 per month add-on, and none of this year’s NCAA tournament games will be broadcast in 4K anyway.