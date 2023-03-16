Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Prime Video?

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament is finally upon us! As bracketology sweeps the nation, fans everywhere are scheduling watch parties, and printing out a few extra brackets just in case their primary one gets busted on the first day.

If this sounds like you, and you’re a Prime Video customer, you might be hoping there’s at least an outside chance you can use your subscription to see some of the tournament. Prime Video does offer some live sports, being the home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” and the Seattle Sparks team.

Unfortunately, there won’t be any March Madness games on Prime Video this year. The tournament will broadcast its contests on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, so if you’re a cord cutter you’ll need a live TV streaming service that offers all four channels to see every game. Check below on our recommendations of which service to pick!

Top Pick to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels

Best Alternative Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each game on one service, plus get more major live cable channels than any other live TV streamer

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

There are 68 teams competing in the March Madness tournament this year, squaring off in a total of 67 contests to determine the national champion. To watch them all, you have your choice of one of three live TV services that carry each channel required. DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all have CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, but they aren’t our best choice! Look below for details on that, and on the rest of your options!

Top Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

To watch every March Madness game on a budget this year, you’ll have to get a little creative. First, snag yourself a subscription to Sling TV. Sling’s Orange plan offers all the channels you’ll need to watch the tournament except CBS, and right now the service is offering new users half off their first month: $20 instead of $40 for your first 30 days.

That’s all very well and good, but what about CBS? To get a live, 24/7 stream of your local CBS affiliate, you’ll need to sign up for Paramount+ Premium. That would normally run you $9.99 per month, but for a limited time new subscribers can get a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE. So for just $20, you’ll get to stream all NCAA tournament games this year, and you’ll have a month of ad-free Paramount+ and 40 live TV channels from Sling.

Best Alternative: DIRECTV STREAM

If you’d rather stick to a single service for all your March Madness needs, look no further than DIRECTV STREAM. Not only does this service offer a five-day free trial, but it also currently comes with a special offer: $10 off your subscription cost for each of your first three months.

That brings your starting price down to $64.99 per month, and all DIRECTV STREAM plans carry the four networks you’ll need to watch all March Madness games in 2023. DIRECTV STREAM also carries a wide selection of regional sports networks, so sports fans of all stripes will love this service as the NBA and NHL prepare for playoff action.

A Bundle for Entertainment Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

If none of those services hit the sweet spot for you, it’s definitely time to start thinking about Hulu + Live TV. Plans start at $69.99 per month, and will include CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, so all 68 NCAA tournament games in 2023 will be available to you. Thanks to the current special offer from DIRECTV STREAM Hulu + Live TV is a bit more expensive than that service, but subscriptions include the Disney Bundle for free, so you’ll get access to Disney+ and ESPN+ as well when you sign up.

One Final Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the final service on our list that offers all the channels you’ll need to see every 2023 March Madness game. Plans start at $64.99 per month, meaning you’ll save a little cash over Hulu + Live TV and DIRECTV STREAM subscriptions (once the current $10 savings offer for DIRECTV STREAM expires).

So why is it at the tail end of our list? YouTube TV offers fewer goodies than other live TV services. It doesn’t have a uniform free trial period, nor does your subscription grant you free access to other streamers. YouTube TV does offer a 4K add on for an extra $19.99 per month, but given that none of this year’s March Madness games will be broadcast in 4K, that shouldn’t move the needle too much for now.