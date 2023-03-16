Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on Sling TV?

Thursday, March 16 is a date that many sports fans have had circled on their calendars for months. That’s because it’s the date that the 2023 NCAA Men’s basketball tournament begins!

March Madness will sweep the nation once again this year, but will it sweep across the TV screens of Sling TV users? Sling is one of the best live TV streaming services available for cord cutters on a budget, with plans starting at just $40.

There’s good news and bad news for Sling users. The good news is, the service will offer some March Madness games this year. Sling Orange offers TBS, TNT and truTV, all of which will host NCAA Tournament games in 2023. The bad news is, that plan sadly does not have CBS, which will be needed to watch the rest of the tournament, including the Final Four and championship game. Check below to see how you can remedy this, and our top choices for streaming the tournament in its entirety!

Best Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each game on one service, plus get more major live cable channels than any other live TV streamer

Best Budget-Friendly Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: ADVANCE

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

DIRECTV STREAM, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV all carry CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, so you can use each of them to watch all 67 games of the NCAA Tournament this year. That means cord cutters have their choice, but which takes the top spot? Read on to find out which service The Streamable would most highly recommend to make sure your March is as mad as possible.

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM comes in as our best choice for streaming the entire 2023 March Madness tournament. New users get a five day free trial, plus right now the service is offering a special discount: $10 per month any subscription tier for the first three months.

Every DIRECTV STREAM plan offers the four channels needed to see whistle-to-whistle action of the tournament, which means you can sign up for as little as $64.99 per month. DIRECTV STREAM also gives its users more major cable channels than any other live TV service, including a wealth of regional sports networks and a metric ton of entertainment.

Best Bargain Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

If you’re shopping on a tighter budget this March, the Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium combo is the way to go. As mentioned above, Sling’s Orange plan offers all the channels you’ll need to watch the tournament except CBS. Sling is also making an introductory offer: right now, new customers can get half off their first month's subscription, meaning you can sign up for $20 instead of $40.

But what about CBS? That’s where Paramount+ comes in. The service’s Premium tier carries a 24/7 livestream of local CBS affiliates. Normally that will run you $9.99 per month, but new users can access a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE. After some quick math, that comes out to just $20 to stream all 67 March Madness games in 2023, plus a month’s worth of live TV on Sling and ad-free streaming on Paramount+.

A Bundle for Entertainment Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

If neither of these options appeal to you, you may be more intrigued by Hulu + Live TV. It has plans starting at $69.99 per month, and all subscriptions include CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. There are definitely cheaper services on our list, but none of them can offer the kind of bonuses Hulu + Live TV come with. A subscription also includes the Disney Bundle for free, which brings you more live sports on ESPN+, plus a wealth of entertainment on Disney+ and Hulu to boot.

One Final Option: YouTube TV

We do have one more recommendation for services that are carrying all 67 March Madness contests this year: YouTube TV. It comes in at a lower price point than some services on our list; plans start at $64.99 per month.

But if it’s cheaper than some other live TV services, why is it last? YouTube TV just doesn’t have the special additions that make those other streamers stand out. There’s no uniform free trial for all new customers, and no freebie streaming services thrown into your subscription. YouTube TV does offer some content in 4K, but only if you purchase the $19.99 per month 4K add-on. That won’t help you during March Madness anyhow, as none of the NCAA Tournament games will be broadcast in 4K.