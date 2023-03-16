Can You Watch 2023 March Madness, NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament on YouTube TV?

For college basketball fans, this is as close to Christmas in March as it comes. The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball tournament begins Thursday, March 16, and fans across the country are triple-checking their brackets to ensure they don’t get busted in the first round.

If you’ve got a YouTube TV subscription already, good news! You’re set for the 2023 NCAA tournament, as your subscription carries CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, which are all the channels you’ll need to watch every game of the competition.

If you’re possibly looking for a reason to cancel your YouTube TV service, however, keep reading! There are a few different options available to you to watch all the March Madness games this year, and many have bonus features that YouTube TV can only dream of offering.

Best Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: DIRECTV STREAM

See each March Madness game on one service, plus get more major live cable channels than any other live TV streamer

Best Budget-Friendly Option to Stream 2023 NCAA March Madness: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

See each March Madness game, plus access to Paramount+ on-demand ad-free and 40 live channels for just $20

How to Stream 2023 March Madness

If you’re looking to leave YouTube TV behind before March Madness begins, you’ll have a couple of options. DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu + Live TV all carry CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, so you can use each of them to watch all 67 games of the NCAA Tournament this year. There’s another choice for you as well if you’re willing to be a little flexible, so keep reading to get all the details!

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

Our Top Pick for watching all March Madness games this year is DIRECTV STREAM. It will have all four channels you’ll need on one service, and new users get a five day free trial. As a bonus, the service is offering a special discount: $10 per month any subscription tier for the first three months.

That means that for as little as $64.99 per month, you can start watching today and stream all 67 NCAA tournament games. DIRECTV STREAM provides excellent value, offering more major cable channels than any other live TV streamer, including a bunch of regional sports networks.

Best Bargain Pick: Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium Combo

This is the top option for customers who can handle two new services at once. Sling TV/Paramount+ Premium will give you the chance to watch March Madness on the cheap. Sling’s Orange plan carries TBS, TNT and truTV, and is now offering new users a special deal: half off their first month's subscription, meaning you can sign up for $20 instead of the usual $40.

If you noticed in that channel listing that you won’t get CBS with Sling Orange, good looking out! That’s why we recommend pairing it with a subscription to Paramount+ Premium. Thanks to a 30-day free trial with promo code ADVANCE, you won’t have to pay the normal $9.99 per month until April! Altogether, that means for a grand total of $20, you’ll get a whole month of live TV on Sling, ad-free on-demand streaming on Paramount+, AND every NCAA tournament game of 2023.

A Bundle for Entertainment Lovers: Hulu + Live TV

There’s one more service that offers CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV all in one place: Hulu + Live TV. Plans start at $69.99 per month, so it comes in a little lower on our list than the other choices. But none of them can match the goodies you’ll receive upon signing up for Hulu + Live TV. Every subscription also comes with the Disney Bundle at no extra charge, bringing you more live sports via ESPN+, not to mention the on-demand libraries of Disney+ and Hulu.