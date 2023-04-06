Can You Watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament on ESPN+?

Arguably the most renowned golf tournament of the entire year is about to tee off on Thursday, April 6. That is, of course, The Masters, which will be broadcast live from Augusta, Georgia until a competitor once again rises above the field and claims the coveted green jacket.

ESPN+ will offer some coverage of The Masters this year, including coverage of featured groups and live daily coverage of Amen Corner. But for coverage of the entire first two rounds of the tournament, you’ll need to access to linear ESPN, and for the final two rounds you’ll need CBS.

That means to watch all of this year’s Masters tournament, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries both channels. Keep scrolling to see our recommendations for cord cutters to stream every second of the 2023 Masters.

Our Top Picks for Streaming 2023 Masters Tournament

Top Pick DIRECTV STREAM CBS and ESPN

More major cable channels than any other service Best Alternative Hulu Live TV CBS and ESPN

Free access to the Disney Bundle

How to Stream 2023 Masters Tournament

CBS and ESPN will split coverage of The Masters this year, so you’ll want a live TV service that has access to both. Luckily, there are numerous choices available to you if you’re a cord cutter: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM will offer you both channels necessary for watching The Masters, but there’s more factors at play that make it our Top Pick. To start with, all new subscribers to DIRECTV STREAM get a five-day free trial, so your Masters experience this year will be gratis.

Subscription options to this service start at $74.99, but right now new DIRECTV STREAM customers can get $10 off their subscription for each of their first three months of service. If you hold onto DIRECTV STREAM after the five days, you will get more access to more major entertainment networks than any other live TV service offers.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Our Best Alternative: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is our top runner-up if DIRECTV STREAM just doesn’t sound right for you. ESPN and CBS are included with your subscription, and with plans starting at $69.99 this is the cheapest option to stream The Masters in 2023. Need something else to throw this service over the top? How does Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge with every Hulu + Live TV account sound, because that’s exactly what you’ll get.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Pick For Sports Fans: Fubo

Fubo is a wonderful option for users who want as much sports as they can get during all seasons of the year. Plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees), but there’s a seven-day free trial to this service, and it offers users at least one RSN in 98% of markets. Every price tier offers ESPN and CBS, plus a wide breadth of major sports channels including NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network and MLB Network, just in time for the start of the baseball season.

Last Option: YouTube TV

The last option on our list for watching The Masters in 2023 is YouTube TV. With plans starting at $72.99, this service is actually in the mid-tier of available options as far as price goes.

It occupies the final position on our array of choices because it doesn’t come with any extras. There’s no free trial that all new users get no matter what, and no free access to other premium streaming services for signing up. You can get some content in 4K if you pay for the $9.99 per month add-on, but since none of this year’s Masters will be broadcast in 4K, that won’t help your viewing experience for the tournament in any way.