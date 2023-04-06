Can You Watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament on Golf Channel?

The grass is mown, the holes are dug, and all that’s left to do is play the holes! The 2023 Masters Golf Tournament starts Thursday, April 6, and no golf fan can afford to miss a single shot of the first major tournament of 2023.

You might be wondering if your subscription to the Golf Channel will allow you to watch The Masters this year. Although Golf Channel will host a “Live From the Masters” program every day of the event with highlights and analysis, it will not offer comprehensive coverage of the tournament.

For that, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries ESPN and CBS. You have several options available to you, so check below and see which might be your best choice for watching the Masters in 2023.

Our Top Picks for Streaming 2023 Masters Tournament

Top Pick DIRECTV STREAM CBS and ESPN

More major cable channels than any other service Best Alternative Hulu Live TV CBS and ESPN

Free access to the Disney Bundle

How to Stream 2023 Masters Tournament

If you’re a cord cutter hunting for the best service to watch comprehensive coverage of The Masters this year, you’ll need a live TV service that offers both ESPN and CBS. Luckily, there are four choices available to you: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

The Streamable’s best choice for watching wall-to-wall coverage of the 2023 Masters Tournament is DIRECTV STREAM. This service offers a five-day free trial, so all of your Masters viewing will be free this year. After the trial is over, you’ll be able to use your DIRECTV STREAM subscription to watch more major cable channels than any other network.

Plans start at $74.99, but right now new DIRECTV STREAM customers can get $10 off their subscription for each of their first three months of service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Our Best Alternative: Hulu + Live TV

If DIRECTV STREAM doesn’t sound up your alley, you would do well to look into a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. This service’s plans start at $69.99 per month, and includes ESPN and CBS, so you won’t miss any of the tournament. The real bonus with this service, however, is the Disney Bundle; a Hulu + Live TV subscription comes with Disney+ and ESPN+ included at no extra cost.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Pick For Sports Fans: Fubo

If you’re looking for more Masters coverage because you identify as a sports fan with an obsession, Fubo is the perfect choice for you. Your subscription will not only include CBS and ESPN, but a wealth of other sports channels like NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network and MLB Network. Plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees), but there’s a seven-day free trial to this service, and it comes with at least one RSN in 98% of markets.

Last Option: YouTube TV

You do have one other choice to stream The Masters this year: YouTube TV. Plans start at $72.99 per month, so it’s a bit cheaper than Fubo if price is the most important factor to you.

However, YouTube TV is last on our list because you won’t get any extras or bonuses for signing up. No bundled streaming services, no uniform free trial for all users, and no staggering array of extras. YouTube TV is the only streamer on this list that offers content in 4K, but you’ll have to pay an extra $9.99 per month to get it. None of this year’s Masters tournament will be broadcast in 4K by ESPN or CBS.