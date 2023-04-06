Can You Watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament on Paramount+?

The Masters tees off from Augusta Georgia on Thursday, April 6. This eminent tournament, the first of four majors in professional golf in 2023, famously awards its winner with a coveted green jacket that some argue surpasses any other trophy in the sports world.

Paramount+ will offer some coverage of The Masters this year, for users with Premium subscriptions. For $9.99 per month (after a free trial), Paramount+ Premium users get 24/7 access to a livestream of their local CBS affiliate, and since CBS carries the final two rounds of The Masters, these customers will get half of the tournament with their subscription.

The first two rounds of the competition, however, are on ESPN. That means cord-cutting golf fans who want to watch the entirety of the tournament will need a live TV streaming service that carries both ESPN and CBS. Keep reading to find out which we recommend!

Our Top Picks for Streaming 2023 Masters Tournament

How to Stream 2023 Masters Tournament

DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV all carry both ESPN and CBS, so they’re your best choices for watching The Masters in 2023. But which one is right for you? Keep on scrolling, as we break down the top attributes for each service so you can make the most informed choice possible.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM carries CBS and ESPN in all of its plans, but that’s not the only reason its our Top Pick for watching The Masters this year. All new DIRECTV STREAM customers get a five-day free trial to the service, which means the entirety of The Masters tournament will be free if you sign up now.

DIRECTV STREAM has price tiers starting at $74.99, but for a limited time new DIRECTV STREAM customers can get $10 off their subscription for each of their first three months of service. Keeping DIRECTV STREAM after the five day trial will give you access to more major cable networks than any service on the market.

Our Best Alternative: Hulu + Live TV

Our first runner-up if DIRECTV STREAM is unappealing to you for any reason is Hulu + Live TV. This service starts at $69.99, and carries both channels you’ll need to watch all of The Masters this year. Not enough extras, you say? Try this on for size: your Hulu + Live TV subscription comes with free access to the Disney Bundle, so you’ll get Disney+ and ESPN+ thrown in just for your trouble.

Best Pick For Sports Fans: Fubo

If you’re looking for even more sports coverage after the conclusion of The Masters, look no further than Fubo You’ll get a seven-day free trial to this service, after which plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees). The good news is Fubo offers users at least one RSN in 98% of markets, including those from Bally Sports. Every price tier offers ESPN and CBS, plus a wide breadth of major sports channels including NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network and MLB Network, just in time for the start of the baseball season and the beginning of the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Last Option: YouTube TV

Our final option for watching The Masters in 2023 is YouTube TV. The service does carry both CBS and ESPN, and with plans starting at $72.99, it’s cheaper than some of your other choices for streaming the tournament this year.

But the lack of freebies and special offers makes it last on our list. YouTube TV doesn’t have a free trial that is uniform for all users, and your subscription won’t bring you any free premium streaming services. YouTube TV does carry a $9.99 per month add-on that allows users to stream some content in 4K, but that won’t affect your Masters viewing, as neither CBS nor ESPN broadcast any events in ultra-high-definition.