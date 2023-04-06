Can You Watch 2023 Masters Golf Tournament on Peacock?

Augusta, Georgia is abuzz once again as the 2023 Masters Tournament gets underway. The most talented golfers from around the world are descending on the Georgia hamlet for one of the most prestigious tournaments on the year’s schedule begins Thursday, April 6.

Peacock users can be forgiven for wondering if their subscription will allow them to watch the tournament this year. After all, Peacock carries PGA and LPGA events all year, and will host more than 50 hours of highlights and analysis via “Live From The Masters” in 2023. But for comprehensive, hole-to-hole coverage, you’ll need to watch on ESPN and CBS.

That means cord cutters will need a live TV streaming service to watch their favorite golfers in action at all times this week. Check below for our recommendations of which service might be right for you.

Our Top Picks for Streaming 2023 Masters Tournament

Top Pick DIRECTV STREAM CBS and ESPN

More major cable channels than any other service Best Alternative Hulu Live TV CBS and ESPN

Free access to the Disney Bundle

How to Stream 2023 Masters Tournament

To watch every stroke of The Masters this year, you’ll need a live TV service that offers CBS and ESPN. Happily, there are several options available to users who have left a pesky pay-TV contract behind forever: DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and YouTube TV.

Our Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

Only one service can occupy the top spot on our list, and for The Masters it’s DIRECTV STREAM. You’ll get a five-day free trial to this service if you’re a new customer, so your Masters experience this year will be on DIRECTV. Your subscription will also grant you the ability to stream more major cable entertainment and sports channels than any other service.

Plans start at $74.99, but right now new DIRECTV STREAM customers can get $10 off their subscription for each of their first three months of service.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $30 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Our Best Alternative: Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is an excellent alternative if you’re thinking DIRECTV STREAM isn’t quite what you’re looking for. Starting at $69.99 per month, and including ESPN and CBS, this is also the cheapest option to stream The Masters. As if it wasn’t enough of a bargain, a Hulu + Live TV account includes Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Best Pick For Sports Fans: Fubo

Fubo is best described as a sports’ fanatics ideal streaming service. Each plan includes ESPN and CBS, plus a metric ton of other sports offerings including NFL RedZone, NBA TV, NHL Network and MLB Network (did you know baseball season just started?). Plans start at $85.98 (including regional sports network fees), but there’s a seven-day free trial to this service, and it comes with at least one RSN in 98% of markets.

Last Option: YouTube TV

YouTube TV is the final option on our list for streaming comprehensive coverage of The Masters this year. Plans start at $72.99 per month, so it’s a bit cheaper than Fubo if cost is the most important factor to you.

However, YouTube TV is last on our list because you won’t get any awesome bonuses for signing up. No bundled streaming services, no uniform free trial for all users, and no dizzying array of extras. YouTube TV is the only streamer on this list that offers content in 4K, but none of this year’s Masters tournament will be broadcast in 4K by ESPN or CBS, and you’ll have to pay an extra $9.99 per month to get the 4K add-on.