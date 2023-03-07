Can You Watch 2023 MLB Spring Training Games on Bally Sports+?

Although much of America is still locked in the grips of winter, the dream of spring is coming. Part of the yearly pageantry associated with the return of spring is the start of the Major League Baseball season, which is now just a few weeks away.

Hardball fanatics who can’t wait for the regular season are likely hoping they’ll be able to watch their favorite MLB team in Spring Training games. For Bally Sports+ users, the answer is yes, but only if they’re interested in watching the Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Miami Marlins, Kansas City Royals, or Tampa Bay Rays. These are the only teams that Bally Sports+ has the streaming rights to.

Bally Sports holds the broadcast rights to 14 MLB teams, however. That means fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Los Angeles Angels, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, and Texas Rangers can stream their team’s Spring Training games on a live TV streaming service, but which one? Check below to see our best bets for making sure you never miss your favorite team’s Spring Training game if it’s on a Bally Sports regional sports network (RSN).

Best Ways to Watch Spring Training Games on Bally Sports RSNs

How to Watch Spring Training Games on Bally Sports RSNs

If your favorite MLB team isn’t available to stream on Bally Sports+, you still have a couple of different options to watch their Spring Training games if they’re covered by Bally Sports RSNs. The nine teams that Bally Sports owns the broadcast rights, but not the streaming rights to can be watched via a couple of different live TV streaming services, so keep scrolling and check out our recommendations.

Top Pick: DIRECTV STREAM

DIRECTV STREAM is our No. 1 option for cord cutters who want to see their MLB team’s Spring Training games on a Bally Sports RSN. Users will have to step up to the Choice Plan for $99.99 per month, which will ensure they have access to the Bally Sports RSN in their market. The good news is DIRECTV STREAM offers a five-day free trial, so users have a few days to check it out and see if it meets their Spring Training needs.

If you end up enjoying your DIRECTV STREAM enough to keep it, there’s even better news. Users of the Choice Plan get a bonus subscription to HBO Max for three full months, a $30 value. Add that into the literally hundreds of other channels you’ll have access to with a Choice subscription to DIRECTV STREAM, and that’s a ton of entertainment value for your money.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Sports Lovers Pick: fuboTV

The other live TV service that carries Bally Sports RSNs is fuboTV. This sports-focused streaming service offers Bally Sports networks on every subscription tier, plus other top sports offerings like MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, as well as beIN Sports. Plans start at $74.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, and even with an RSN fee of $11 if your market has one, or $14 if it has two such networks, you’ll still be saving money over a DIRECTV STREAM subscription if you choose to go this route.