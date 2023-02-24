Can You Watch 2023 MLS Games on Comcast Cable?

The 2023 Major League Soccer season starts on Saturday, Feb. 25. Soccer fans have been waiting all through the cold, dark winter for this, and it’s finally here! If you’re still a subscriber to Comcast cable who hasn’t cut the cord and loves soccer, you’re probably hoping you’ll be able to see games on your TV.

The answer is yes, but not many. Comcast cable subscribers get FOX and FS1, which means they’ll be able to see 34 total matches with their subscription in 2023 (15 on FOX, 19 on FS1). But what about the other 950 games of the 2023 MLS season?

To watch those, you’ll need a subscription to MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. Check below for all the details on MLS Season Pass, and your other options for watching MLS games this season if you’re a Comcast cable user who’s ready to cut the cord for good.

How to Watch Every MLS Game of the 2023 Season

TOP PICK

MLS Season Pass

Every regular season, postseason, and Leagues Cup match Sign Up $12.99+ / month apple.com

MLS Season Pass is a new streaming platform from Apple, which will host all 984 MLS games this year. The service is $14.99 per month, or $99 per year. Apple TV+ users get a special discount on the service; $12.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. You do NOT have to subscribe to Apple TV+ to access MLS Season Pass.

A subscription to Season Pass will give you the chance to watch every single MLS game this season, either live or on-demand. To keep you up to speed on all the happenings around the league, Season Pass also features plenty of studio shows and analytical content, including live whip-around shows and much more.

Games on MLS Season Pass will be broadcast in 1080p, and each broadcast will feature both English and Spanish commentary. Sorry 4K fans, there are no plans for the service to offer games in ultra-high-definition as of now.

Other Ways to Watch MLS Games in 2023

If you’re a more of casual MLS fan, or are simply not interested in watching games via MLS Season Pass, there will be a limited number of contests available via FOX and FS1. If you’re ready to say goodbye to Comcast cable, you can watch these channels on a few different live TV streaming services. Check below to see which would serve your needs best!

BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX

FS1 Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

FS1

+32 More Major Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Ready to Cut Cable? Here Are All Your Options For Streaming MLS Soccer in 2023

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly streaming service and don’t necessarily need a free trial, Sling TV could be the best bet. Thanks to a special promotion from the streamer, you can now get a subscription for just $20 for your first month, which means you can watch the first four games of FOX’s MLS season at a reasonable rate!

You’ll want to pick up a Sling Blue subscription if you choose to go this route. Sling Blue is the only package Sling offers that includes FOX in major markets across the country.

A monthly subscription to Sling is normally $40 per month, but right now new users can sign up and get 50% off your first month. If you opt for both Orange and Blue, a regular month would be $55, but with the current deal, it’s just $27.50.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you’re only interested in snagging a free trial that will cover the first weekend of the MLS season, then our Top Pick would be DIRECTV STREAM. The service offers new users a five-day free trial, meaning that you can watch the Nashville SC vs. New York City SC game on Saturday, and also have a few days to check out the rest of what the service offers. While DIRECTV STREAM does run $74.99 per month after the trial, the service does have the most major cable channels of any live TV service.

If you decide to keep your subscription, you’ll have access to even more live sports, like ESPN, and a host of regional sports networks so you can watch all your local NBA and NHL games.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

The Best Choice For Sports Lovers:

Sports diehards who want to get more out of their live TV subscription should consider signing up for fuboTV. The service has plans starting at $74.99 per month after a seven-day free trial and gives users the ability to watch NHL, MLB, and NBA games via a wide selection of regional sports networks.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you’re more concerned about getting the most entertainment options from a live streamer than you are with a free trial, then you might want to consider Hulu + Live TV. The Disney-owned service has plans beginning at $69.99 per month, so not only will you get the 34 MLS games on FOX and FS1 this year and 33 of the top 35 cable channels, but a subscription comes with the Disney Bundle, meaning that you will get ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

What about YouTube TV?

Now, if you are a sports fan who is already jonesing for some football, you might already be looking forward to the fall when NFL Sunday Ticket moves to its new home YouTube TV. While it would make sense to get a jump on the service now if you plan on subscribing to Sunday Ticket, and the streamer is just $64.99 per month, it is actually the lowest option on our list.

This is because despite being the cheapest major live TV streamer, it doesn’t offer a free trial to let you see how the service works before paying, nor does it have a discounted first month or any type of additional benefits. So, while there are pros to signing up for YouTube TV, they might not stack up to those of its competitors.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in 4K?

Not this year. Even though FOX is the only major broadcast network to offer some content in 4K, FOX broadcasts of MLS games will be repackaged MLS Season Pass productions. MLS Season Pass will not be offering any 4K games this season.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in Spanish?

Yes! MLS Season Pass will offer Spanish-language broadcasts of every game. The 34 games that will air on linear TV can also be viewed in Spanish, via FOX Deportes, Univision, and TUDN.