Can You Watch 2023 MLS Games on DIRECTV?

Fans of the beautiful game are gearing up to hunker down and enjoy the return of Major League Soccer this weekend. The MLS season starts Saturday, Feb. 25 with a full slate of games, but how many will you get to see if you’re a DIRECTV customer who hasn’t cut the cord?

The short answer is, not many. MLS will offer roughly one game per week on linear TV in the 2023 season, via either FOX or FS1. DIRECTV offers both of these channels, so subscribers will get access to a total of 34 MLS games in 2023.

But 34 out of a total of 984 is barely scratching the surface, and soccer fanatics will need a lot more coverage to tide them over this year. Fortunately, there’s a new streaming service that will carry every MLS game in 2023: MLS Season Pass. Check below for details on the service, as well as your other options for watching MLS games this year.

How to Watch Every MLS Game of the 2023 Season

TOP PICK

MLS Season Pass

Every regular season, postseason, and Leagues Cup match Sign Up $12.99+ / month apple.com

MLS Season Pass is a recently-launched streaming service from Apple, which will host all 984 MLS games this year. A subscription will run you $14.99 per month, or $99 per year. Apple TV+ users get a special discount on the service; $12.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. You do NOT have to subscribe to Apple TV+ to access MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass allows subscribers to watch all games of the 2023 MLS season, either live or on-demand. The service also offers studio content, including a five hour whip-around show that will recap all the highlights from the week’s action.

Games on MLS Season Pass will be streamed in 1080p, and each telecast will feature both English and Spanish commentary. There are no plans to stream games in 4K as of now, though that could change in the future.

Other Ways to Watch MLS Games in 2023

If you flat-out refuse to sign up for a subscription to MLS Season Pass, you’ll have access to a lot fewer MLS games this year. However, you’ll still have options to watch the 34 contests that will air on FOX and FS1. Check them out below, and see which is the best fit for you if you’re ready to cut that cord once and for all.

BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX

FS1 Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

FS1

+32 More Major Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Ready to Cut Cable? Here Are All Your Options For Streaming MLS Soccer in 2023

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

Cord cutting is often prompted by budgetary concerns. If this is the reason you’re ready to move on from cable, Sling TV could be the best bet. Thanks to a special promotion from the streamer, you can now get a subscription for just $20 for your first month, meaning you can watch the first four games of the MLS season on FOX and FS1 for just $5 each!

If you decide Sling is right for you, make sure you sign up for the “Blue” package. That will ensure you get FOX, live news via CNN, fantastic entertainment choices on FX, and much more.

Normally, a Sling Blue subscription will run you $40 per month, but right now new users can sign up and get 50% off your first month. If you opt for both Orange and Blue, it’s currently just $27.50 instead of the regular $55 monthly price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

DIRECTV STREAM is our Top Pick for live streaming in general, but especially for DIRECTV users who are ready to go digital. The service offers new users a five-day free trial, meaning that you can watch the Nashville SC vs. New York City SC game on Saturday, and will also get a few days to familiarize yourself with the DIRECTV STREAM layout. While DIRECTV STREAM does run $74.99 per month after the trial, it offers more major cable channels than any other live service, so you’re getting good bang for your buck.

Keeping your subscription will give you access ESPN, as well as a wide selection of regional sports networks (RSNs) so you can watch all your local NBA and NHL games.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

The Best Choice For Sports Lovers:

If you find yourself thinking about sports 24 hours a day, you’re going to want to seriously consider signing up for fuboTV. This live streamer has several subscription options starting at $74.99 per month, after a seven-day free trial. fuboTV is also home to a host of RSNs, including those from Bally Sports, so you won’t miss your local NBA or NHL team make that final push for the playoffs.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

Hulu + Live TV is the best choice for users who are less concerned with a free trial than they are with good entertainment value. Hulu + Live TV starts at $69.99 per month, and includes both FS1 and FOX, so you won’t miss any of this year’s MLS games that air on TV. You’ll also get access to the Disney Bundle, including Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

What about YouTube TV?

YouTube TV may not have a reputation as a sports fan’s dream yet, but that could change. The service will host NFL Sunday Ticket beginning in 2023, but even though it has plans starting at $64.99 per month, it still occupies the last position on our list.

This is because despite being the cheapest major live TV streamer, it doesn’t offer a free trial to let you see how the service works before paying. There’s also no discounted first month, and no bonus features or bundled services either. YouTube TV does offer FOX and FS1, but it simply can’t compete with the extras other services on this list offer.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in 4K?

Sadly no. The 3840×2160 screen resolution 4K offers is perfect for watching live sports, but Apple TV has not adopted the technology yet. FOX broadcasts of MLS games will be repackaged MLS Season Pass productions, so even though FOX does offer some content in 4K, its 2023 MLS matches won’t stream in ultra-high-defintion.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in Spanish?

Yes! MLS Season Pass will offer Spanish-language broadcasts of every game. The 34 games that will air on linear TV can also be viewed in Spanish, via FOX Deportes, Univision, and TUDN.