Can You Watch 2023 MLS Games on ESPN+?

Football season may be over, but the other football season is just getting set to start! Major League Soccer kicks off its opening weekend on Saturday, Feb. 25, and ESPN+ users are likely hoping their subscription will cover at least some games this year.

Unfortunately, it will not. Linear TV networks FOX and FS1 will get a total of 34 MLS games this year, but that’s it as far as broadcast TV goes. That translates to about one MLS match on traditional TV per week of the season.

To watch every game this season, soccer fans will definitely need a subscription to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Check below for details on MLS Season Pass, and a few live TV streaming alternatives if you’re an ESPN+ user who wants to branch out.

How to Watch Every MLS Game of the 2023 Season

TOP PICK

MLS Season Pass

Every regular season, postseason, and Leagues Cup match

If you’re looking for all 984 regular season MLS games and more, MLS Season Pass is the service for you. A subscription to MLS Season Pass costs $14.99 per month, or $99 per year. You don’t have to be signed up for Apple TV+ to get MLS Season Pass, but if you do you’ll get a special discount on the service; $12.99 per month, or $79.99 per year.

There’s more than just games on MLS Season Pass; the service will also host studio shows, including a five hour whip-around style segment that recaps all the best action from the week’s games. Full on-demand replays of all MLS matches will also be available on MLS Season Pass.

As of now, games will not be available on the platform in 4K. MLS Season Pass will offer both English and Spanish-language commentary for each match.

Other Ways to Watch MLS Games in 2023

Cord cutters who don’t want a subscription to MLS Season Pass will see a lot fewer games on TV this year. Just 34 MLS games will appear on linear TV in 2023 via FOX and FS1, but there are still several different options for watching them, and bolstering your sports and entertainment options past ESPN+ as well.

BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX

FS1

FS1

FS1

+32 More Major Cable Channels

Ready to Cut Cable? Here Are All Your Options For Streaming MLS Soccer in 2023

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If the high price of a cable or satellite subscription prompted you to cut the cord for ESPN+, you should supplement it with Sling TV. Signing up now will get you $20 for your first month, so you’ll be able to watch one MLS game per week for the first four weeks of the season at just $5 apiece.

Users who are interested in Sling TV should ensure they sign up for the service’s “Blue” package, which will offer both FOX and FS1. Sling Blue also has more live sports via TNT and TBS, as well as top kid’s programming on Nick Jr..

A subscription to Sling Blue is normally $40 per month, so act now to save 50% off your first month. If you choose to go for both the Orange and Blue plans, it’ll cost you just $27.50 instead of the regular $55 monthly price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

In our opinion, ESPN+ users who need more bang for their buck can do no better than a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. New subscribers get a five-day free trial to the service, meaning that you can watch the Nashville SC vs. New York City SC game on Saturday, and have a few more days to cruise the service and test it out. DIRECTV STREAM is one of the most expensive live TV services on our list, but it offers more major cable channels than any other outlet.

Sports fans who decide to stick with DIRECTV STREAM will get the linear ESPN feed, as well as a wide array of regional sports networks (RSNs) to watch their favorite local teams in action.

$74.99+ / month

The Best Choice For Sports Lovers:

Most ESPN+ fans would describe themselves as bigtime sports people. That means fuboTV is the perfect live streamer for them. Fubo offers a few different subscription options, with plans starting at $74.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. fuboTV is also home to a host of RSNs, including those from Bally Sports, so you won’t miss out when your local NBA or NHL team makes that last minute surge toward the playoffs.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

ESPN+ users are already in the Disney ecosystem, so if you’re looking for a live TV service, Hulu + Live TV could be just the ticket. Plans start at $69.99 per month, and as mentioned above the service offers both FOX and FS1, plus 33 of the top 35 cable channels. The real kicker here is that Disney+ and ESPN+ come bundled with Hulu + Live TV at no extra cost, so you’re essentially no longer having to pay for the sports programming you’ve come to love on ESPN+.

$69.99 / month

What about YouTube TV?

ESPN+ users might be ready to gravitate to YouTube TV now, in anticipation of NFL Sunday Ticket streaming there in fall of 2023. With plans starting at $64.99, some might wonder why the cheapest live TV service on our list is way down at the bottom.

The reason for this is that, despite having a lower monthly cost, there’s no free trial for YouTube TV. There’s also no discounted first month, and no bonus features or bundled services either. You will be able to watch the 34 MLS games on linear TV this season with YouTube TV, but you won’t get any of the extras that other services offer.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in 4K?

Not at this time. Although FOX is one of the only major broadcasters to offer some content in 4K, MLS games on FOX in 2023 will be repackaged versions of the games appearing on MLS Season Pass. That being the case, none will be available in ultra-high-definition 4K.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in Spanish?

Yes! MLS Season Pass will offer Spanish-language broadcasts of every game. The 34 games that will air on linear TV can also be viewed in Spanish, via FOX Deportes, Univision, and TUDN.