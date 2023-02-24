Can You Watch 2023 MLS Games on Hulu + Live TV?

Chances are if you know a soccer fanatic, you already know the Major League Soccer season begins on Saturday, Feb. 25. What you may not know is how many games you’ll be able to watch with that soccer fanatic when they invariably invite you over to watch via their Hulu + Live TV subscription.

Sadly, there won’t be many available. FOX and FS1, both of which are carried by Hulu + Live TV, will host a total of 34 MLS games between them this season. That’s only around 3% of the total regular season MLS matches that will be played in total, and translates to about one game per week.

That number likely won’t satisfy too many MLS fans, but there’s good news: MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app is here! Check below for details on the service, as well as alternatives if you’re looking for a live TV streamer besides Hulu + Live TV to watch games on linear TV.

How to Watch Every MLS Game of the 2023 Season

MLS Season Pass

Every regular season, postseason, and Leagues Cup match

MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app is by far the best way to watch MLS games in 2023. Signing up for the service costs $14.99 per month, or $99 per year. If you’re a subscriber to Apple TV+ you’ll get a special discount on the service; $12.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. You do NOT have to subscribe to Apple TV+ to access MLS Season Pass.

Can’t watch live? No problem, MLS Season Pass will offer games both live and on-demand. There will also be plenty in the way of highlights and analysis, including a five hour whip-around style studio show that recaps all the weekend’s action from whistle to whistle.

Games on MLS Season Pass will be streamed in 1080p, and each telecast will feature both English and Spanish commentary. Although there are no plans to stream games in ultra-high-definition 4K as of now, that may be something Apple looks into in the future.

Other Ways to Watch MLS Games in 2023

If you’ve checked into MLS Season Pass and you just don’t think it’s for you, there are other options available to watch the 34 games headed to broadcast TV on FOX and FS1. If you’re hoping to leave Hulu + Live TV behind, check out our picks for the best alternatives below.

FS1

Ready to Cut Cable? Here Are All Your Options For Streaming MLS Soccer in 2023

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you don’t want to sign up for MLS Season Pass, but are still looking to save money from your Hulu + Live TV subscription, you should definitely consider a subscription to Sling TV. A special, limited time offer from Sling TV means you can now get $20 for your first month, so you’ll get four MLS games to start the season at just $5 each!

If you’ve decided to opt for Sling, you’ll want to subscribe to the service’s “Blue” package. That will ensure you get FOX and FS1, holiday and family offerings via Lifetime, and much more.

The standard Sling Blue subscription costs $40 per month, but the current special offer from Sling TV means you get 50% off your first month. If you want even more choices you can sign up for both Orange and Blue, currently just $27.50 instead of the regular $55 monthly price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you’re not satisfied with the number of channels you’re getting from Hulu + Live TV, you’d do well to look into DIRECTV STREAM. The service offers new users a five-day free trial, so you can watch this weekend’s MLS match on FOX or FS1, plus take a few extra days to see if you want to make the switch. With plans starting at $74.99 per month, DIRECTV STREAM will be a bit more expensive than your Hulu + Live TV subscription, but it will offer more major cable channels than any other live TV streamer.

Major entertainment isn’t the only benefit to a DIRECTV STREAM subscription. If you decide not to leave after your free trial, DIRECTV STREAM will give you access ESPN, as well as a wide selection of regional sports networks (RSNs) so you can watch all your local NBA and NHL games, plus MLB games when the season starts.

The Best Choice For Sports Lovers:

If MLS Season Pass and Hulu + Live TV don’t offer you enough sports to satisfy you, fuboTV is a home run choice. Plans for fuboTV also start at $74.99 per month, and you’ll get a seven-day free trial. fuboTV has all the RSNs a sports-lover could want, including all 19 regional networks from Bally Sports.

What about YouTube TV?

YouTube TV will also be carrying the 34 MLS games on FOX and FS1 this season, and will become the home of NFL Sunday Ticket starting in fall of 2023. Despite the growing sports lineup on the service, it still comes in last on our list of options.

This is because despite being the cheapest major live TV streamer, it doesn’t offer a free trial to let you see how the service works before paying. No extra services come bundled with your subscription for free, and there are no discounted months or other perks. YouTube TV is still a solid choice, it just doesn’t have the extras necessary to climb in our rankings.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in 4K?

Not this year. Streaming in 4K offers users 3840×2160 screen resolution, which is a fantastic way to see live sports. Unfortunately, Apple TV has not adopted the technology yet. Although FOX does offer some broadcast content in 4K, games on the network will be repackaged MLS Season Pass broadcasts, so they won’t be available in 4K.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in Spanish?

Yes! MLS Season Pass will offer Spanish-language broadcasts of every game. The 34 games that will air on linear TV can also be viewed in Spanish, via FOX Deportes, Univision, and TUDN.