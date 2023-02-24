Can You Watch 2023 MLS Games on YouTube TV?

The Major League Soccer season is here! Games are set to kick off Saturday, Feb. 25, and many fans with live TV streaming services like YouTube TV are likely wondering if their subscription will allow them to watch the action this season.

It will, but it won’t provide viewers with that many games. YouTube TV carries FOX and FS1, which means it will offer a total of 34 MLS games via those channels this year, roughly one per week. However, there are 984 total regular season MLS games scheduled in 2023, plus a host of tournaments and special matches that will feature teams from across North America that YouTube TV won’t offer.

To see every single one of those games, your best bet is a subscription to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. We offer details on the service below, as well as other options for YouTube TV customers to see the 34 matches that will appear on broadcast TV.

How to Watch Every MLS Game of the 2023 Season

TOP PICK

MLS Season Pass

Every regular season, postseason, and Leagues Cup match Sign Up $12.99+ / month apple.com

MLS Season Pass is a brand new streaming platform from Apple that users can watch on the Apple TV app. It offers all 984 regular season games, postseason games, and the new Leagues Cup tournament, all for $14.99 per month, or $99 per year. Apple TV+ users get a special discount when subscribing to the service; $12.99 per month, or $79.99 per year. You do NOT have to subscribe to Apple TV+ to access MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass will allow soccer fans to see every single second of MLS action this year, either live or on-demand. There will also be studio shows and analysis available on MLS Season Pass, including a five hour whip-around style show that will cover highlights of every game in a given weekend.

Each telecast on MLS Season Pass will feature both English and Spanish commentary, and games will be streamed in HD 1080p. There are no plans to stream games in 4K as of now, though that could change in the future.

Other Ways to Watch MLS Games in 2023

If you’re just plain not interested in MLS Season Pass, you sadly won’t be able to watch too many games this season. However, there are still options available to you if you’d rather stick to the 34 games being broadcast on FOX or FS1. Check below to see what your choices are if you’re shopping for a live TV service that isn’t YouTube TV.

BUDGET PICK Sling TV FOX

FS1 Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM FOX

FS1

+32 More Major Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Ready to Cut Cable? Here Are All Your Options For Streaming MLS Soccer in 2023

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you’re a soccer fan looking for a live TV option that’s a bit easier on your wallet than YouTube TV, Sling TV might be the choice for you. Right now, Sling is running a special promotion, offering new subscribers $20 for your first month. That means you’ll get four games of the 2023 MLS season at a pretty great price!

New users who are checking into Sling will want to make sure they opt for the “Blue” channel package. Not only will that give access to FOX and FS1, but it also includes more live sports via TNT and TBS, as well as live news, and even NBC in select markets.

There’s never been a better time to sign up for Sling TV, thanks to its offer of 50% off your first month. If you opt for both Orange and Blue, the price sits currently at just $27.50 instead of the regular $55 monthly price.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you’re a YouTube TV customer who wants more channels from their live TV service, DIRECTV STREAM is the way to go. The service offers new users a five-day free trial, so you can watch the MLS match on FOX this weekend, and have a few extra days to test it out. DIRECTV STREAM does run $74.99 per month after the trial, so it’s a bit more expensive than YouTube TV, but it offers more major cable channels than any other live service.

If you decide to hang onto your subscription, DIRECTV STREAM will give you access ESPN, as well as a wide selection of regional sports networks (RSNs) so you can watch all your local NBA and NHL games.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

The Best Choice For Sports Lovers:

fuboTV is an excellent alternative if you’re wishing your YouTube TV subscription offered more live sports. This service starts at $74.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, and has several plans available to fit your budget. Fubo is an excellent destination for users of RSNs, as the service offers all 19 Bally Sports RSNs, so you can see your favorite NBA and NHL teams locally.

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

Hulu + Live TV is idea for users who care more about getting a wide range of on-demand content than they do about a free trial. Plans for Hulu + Live TV start at $69.99 per month, and the service carries both FS1 and FOX, so you won’t miss any of this year’s MLS games that air on TV. The real bonus to Hulu + Live TV is that a subscription comes with access to Disney+ and ESPN+ at no extra cost.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in 4K?

Although the 3840×2160 screen resolution 4K offers is the ideal way to watch live sports, Apple TV has not opted to offer MLS matches using the technology yet. FOX broadcasts of MLS games will be repackaged MLS Season Pass productions, so even though FOX does offer some content in 4K, its 2023 MLS matches won’t stream in ultra-high-defintion.

Can You Stream 2023 MLS Games in Spanish?

Yes! MLS Season Pass will offer Spanish-language broadcasts of every game. The 34 games that will air on linear TV can also be viewed in Spanish, via FOX Deportes, Univision, and TUDN.