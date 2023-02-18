Can You Watch 2023 NBA All-Star Game, Three-Point Contest, Slam Dunk Contest on fuboTV?

Now that the NFL season is officially in the books, for many sports fans, it’s time to turn their attention to the hardwood, and what perfect way to get caught up on the NBA than diving into the most exciting, unpredictable few days of the year, All-Star Weekend. on Saturday, Feb. 18 and Sunday, Feb. 19, the Association will be putting on a show unlike any other when the best players in the league descend on Salt Lake City, Utah.

The festivities will kick off in earnest on All-Star Saturday Night as TNT will broadcast the All-Star Skills Challenge, Starry 3-Point Contest, and AT&T Slam Dunk Contest beginning at 8 p.m. ET. But, sports-conscious cord-cutters might be wondering whether or not they will be able to stream the Saturday night extravaganza on their live TV streaming service of choice. Unfortunately, if you opted for the sports-focused fuboTV, unfortunately, the answer is no.

Fubo dropped the Turner cable channel — TNT, TBS, and TruTV — more than two and a half years ago, and while there is always rumors and speculation about the now-Warner Bros. Discover channels coming back to the service, they aren’t back yet; meaning that if you are a fuboTV customer and want to watch the NBA three-point contest, the skills competition, slam dunk contest, and the All-Star game, you’ll need to find another option.

But don’t worry, we’ll run through all of the best options live-streaming options for you.

How to Watch 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

BUDGET PICK Sling TV TNT Get 50% OFF $40+ / month sling.com TOP PICK DIRECTV STREAM TNT

+32 More Major Channels 5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

Cut Cable for fuboTV? Here’s How Can You Stream the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

The Cheapest Live-Streaming Option:

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly streaming service and don’t necessarily need a free trial, Sling TV could be the best bet. Thanks to a special promotion from the streamer, you can now get a subscription for just $20 for your first month, which means that you can stream this year’s NBA All-Star Weekend at a pretty reasonable rate!

Both the Sling Blue and Orange packages carry TNT, so you can compare and contrast the channel options between the two plans. But, for sports, fans, we’d recommend getting the Orange and Blue package, which will give you TNT, TBS, ESPN, ESPN2, FS1, [USA], FOX, and CBS.

A monthly subscription to Sling is normally $40 per month, but right now new users can sign up and get 50% off your first month. If you opt for both Orange and Blue, a regular month would be $55, but with the current deal, it would be just $27.50.

The Streamable’s Top Pick for Live Streaming:

If you’re only interested in snagging a free trial that will cover the All-Star Weekend, then our Top Pick would be DIRECTV STREAM. The service offers new users a five-day free trial, meaning that you can spend the weekend watching the best basketball players on the planet do what they do best, but also have a few days to check out the rest of what the service offers. While DIRECTV STREAM does run $74.99 per month after the trial, the service does have the most major cable channels of any live TV service.

If you decide to keep your subscription, you’ll have access to even more live sports, like ESPN, and a host of regional sports networks so you can watch all your local NBA and NHL games.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Get $120 OFF Your First 12 Months of DIRECTV STREAM when You Purchase the DIRECTV STREAM Device

A Bundle Pick For More Content:

If you’re more concerned about getting the most entertainment options from a live streamer than you are with a free trial, then you might want to consider Hulu + Live TV. The Disney-owned service has plans beginning at $69.99 per month, so not only will you get the NBA All-Star Weekend and 33 of the top 35 cable channels, but a subscription comes with the Disney Bundle, meaning that you will get ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional charge.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get The Disney Bundle (Disney+ & ESPN+) Included At No Extra Charge ($18 value)

What about YouTube TV?

Now, if you are a sports fan who is already jonesing for some football, you might already be looking forward to the fall when NFL Sunday Ticket moves to its new home YouTube TV. While it would make sense to get a jump on the service now if you plan on subscribing to Sunday Ticket, and the streamer is just $64.99 per month, it is actually the lowest option on our list.

This is because despite being the cheapest major live TV streamer, it doesn’t offer a free trial to let you see how the service works before paying, nor does it have a discounted first month or any type of additional benefits. So, while there are pros to signing up for YouTube TV, they might not stack up to those from its competitors.

Can You Stream 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in 4K?

Unfortunately, TNT does not broadcast games in 4K, so no matter what service you choose to watch the game on, it will only be available in HD.